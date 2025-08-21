7 Great TV Shows You Forgot Were Based on Comic Books

When it comes to television, comic book adaptations have exploded in popularity over the last decade, thanks to mega-hits like The Walking Dead and The Boys. But while superhero capes and zombie hordes tend to dominate the conversation, plenty of fan-favorite shows got their start in the pages of comics, and some have been iconic parts of our TV nostalgia long before “comic books were cool.” Some of these series leaned heavily into their source material, while others used it as a jumping-off point to tell stories that felt completely unique.

So, without further ado, here’s a collection of TV shows you may have forgotten — or never even knew — were based on comic books.

7) Wynonna Earp

SYFY’s cult hit Wynonna Earp blended supernatural Western vibes with sharp humor and a fiercely loyal fan base. The series followed Wynonna, the great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp, as she battled demons and other supernatural threats using her ancestor’s mystical revolver, known as Peacemaker.

What many fans didn’t realize is that Wynonna Earp actually started as a comic published by Image Comics in the 1990s, created by Beau Smith before moving to IDW Publishing. The original comics leaned even harder into monster-hunting action, but the TV adaptation gave the story more heart and leaned into character-driven storytelling. Fans especially embraced the groundbreaking LGBTQ+ romance between Waverly Earp and Nicole Haught, which became one of the show’s most celebrated storylines.

Even though the series wrapped after four seasons, its passionate community, affectionately dubbed “Earpers,” helped cement it as one of the most beloved supernatural dramas of the past decade.

6) Sabrina the Teenage Witch

For an entire generation of ’90s kids, Sabrina the Teenage Witch was appointment television. Starring Melissa Joan Hart, the ABC (and later The WB) sitcom followed high schooler Sabrina Spellman as she learned to juggle her magical heritage with everyday teen life. With her sassy talking cat Salem, her quirky aunts Zelda and Hilda, and plenty of magical hijinks, the show became a staple of TV across the world.

But Sabrina wasn’t a creation made purely for the small screen. She debuted in the pages of Archie Comics, starting back in 1962; a good 30 years before Millennials were even on the scene. First appearing in Archie’s Madhouse, the character was such a hit that she spun off into her own title. The comic series has been in print ever since, managing to remain popular by adapting multiple times to stay current for new audiences. More recently, the character got a much darker adaptation with Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which was directly inspired by a horror-themed comic of the same name.

While most fans remember Sabrina as a lighthearted sitcom, her comic book roots run deep, making her one of Archie Comics’ most successful exports.

5) Lucifer

Tom Ellis became iconic when he turned on the charm as the Devil himself in the Fox — and later Netflix’s — hit series Lucifer. The show followed the Lord of Hell as he abandoned his throne and moved to Los Angeles, where he opened a nightclub and began assisting the LAPD in solving murders. Equal parts police procedural, supernatural drama, and romantic comedy, this version of the fallen archangel abandons his throne in Hell to live the good life in Los Angeles.

He’s running a nightclub, helping the LAPD solve homicides, and testing the limits of free will while looking effortlessly stylish doing it. Lucifer became a fan favorite thanks to Ellis’s charismatic performance and the chemistry between its core cast. This list entry might be a little less “surprising” for some of you, but Lucifer was based on Lucifer’s own solo series published under DC’s Vertigo imprint, written by Mike Carey. That series expands his journey beyond Hell and delves into cosmic themes like creation, free will, redemption, and metaphysical rebellion.

While the TV show plays with procedural beats and the personal dynamics between Lucifer and Chloe, it’s an adaptation that feels both faithful and fresh, drawing on Carey’s myth-laden storytelling without getting bogged down in rigid lore.

4) Happy!

If you thought Happy! was a fever dream of a show, you weren’t wrong. Based on the graphic novel by Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson, the SYFY series starred Christopher Meloni as Nick Sax, a disgraced former cop turned hitman who teams up with an animated, blue, winged unicorn named Happy — voiced by Patton Oswalt — to rescue a kidnapped child. Yes, it’s just as weird and chaotic as it sounds.

The comic was a limited four-issue series published by Image Comics in 2012, blending noir crime storytelling with absurdist fantasy. The show expanded on that world, doubling down on the violent, bizarre, and often shockingly dark humor. Though it only ran for two seasons, Happy! earned a devoted following thanks to its unhinged energy and Meloni’s committed performance.

It remains one of the most unique comic book adaptations to ever make it to television.

3) Locke & Key

Netflix’s Locke & Key introduced audiences to the Locke family, who discover magical keys that unlock various supernatural abilities — and also attract dangerous enemies who want to claim them. The series was based on the award-winning comic book by Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodríguez, published by IDW Publishing beginning in 2008. The comics are darker and more horror-driven than the Netflix show, which leaned into YA fantasy, but both versions captured the imagination of fans with the creative concept of reality-bending keys and the chilling threats surrounding them.

After years of development hell and multiple failed pilots, seeing Locke & Key finally make it to the screen was a victory for comic book fans who had been following its journey for over a decade.

2) Dark Matter

SYFY’s Dark Matter was a space opera about six people who wake up on a spaceship with no memory of who they are or how they got there. As they worked to uncover their pasts, they became entangled in galactic conflicts, conspiracies, and questions of identity and morality. The show mixed action, mystery, and character drama in a way that made it a hidden gem for science fiction fans.

Before becoming a TV series, Dark Matter was a comic book miniseries created by Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie — writers best known for their work on Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis. Published by Dark Horse Comics in 2012, the comic served as a proof of concept for the television adaptation. The show ultimately expanded on the original premise, running for three seasons before ending on a cliffhanger that still frustrates fans to this day.

Though it didn’t last as long as many hoped, Dark Matter proved that not all comic book TV series need magic, capes, or superpowers.

1) The End of the F***ing World

The British sitcom The End of the F***ing World was one of the most critically acclaimed dark comedies of the past decade. Launched on Channel 4 in the UK and picked up by Netflix, the series followed James, a self-proclaimed psychopath who thinks he’s ready to kill someone, and Alyssa, a rebellious classmate who ropes him into a road trip that spirals into violence and romance.

The show was based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel of the same name, originally released by indie publisher Fantagraphics. The comic was stark, raw, and unsettling, and the TV series preserved that tone while also injecting moments of surprising tenderness. With just two short seasons, the show told a complete story that resonated with audiences around the world.

Its mix of bleak humor and emotional honesty made The End of the F***ing World one of the most unique comic adaptations in recent memory.

What are your favorite TV shows based on comic books? Let us know in the comments below!