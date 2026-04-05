5 Fantasy Shows That Would Have Been Incredible in the Age of Streaming

Fantasy shows have always been around, but they’ve had two distinct eras: before streaming, and after. The new age of TV completely changed the game for the genre because now, series can be way denser, full of creativity, complexity, and characters that actually grow, without having to rely on weekly ratings or prime-time slots. Back in the day, a lot of shows with real potential got canceled too early, eaten up by ratings numbers or network decisions. What could have been huge just got tossed aside before it ever had a chance to take off. And you can’t help but wonder: what if these shows had dropped at the right time, in today’s binge-watch era?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, they probably would have blown up. In this list, you’re going to find 5 of them. No matter the type of fantasy, each one had the ingredients that would be streaming gold today.

5) The Secret Circle

image courtesy of the cw

Almost nobody knows The Secret Circle, since it only got one season before being canceled due to low ratings. And that’s why it would have been an absolute binge-watch hit if it had dropped on streaming a few years later. The show follows Cassie Blake (Britt Robertson), a young woman who moves to a new town after her mother dies and discovers she’s part of a circle of witches tied to a powerful lineage. The problem was that the series got stuck in a weird limbo at the time, trying to be a sort of Gossip Girl with magic, but never really getting the chance to prove itself. By the time it started to click, it was already too late.

On streaming platforms, that probably wouldn’t have happened. Today, even teen supernatural shows can stick around because platforms get that viewers don’t decide in episode two — they binge, they comment, they build fandoms, and they make things go viral. And The Secret Circle had all the ingredients: romance, tension within the group, characters hiding bigger secrets, and a universe that was only getting darker. With a tighter 8-10 episode season, it could have been devoured at the same level as Wednesday or Shadow and Bone, for example.

4) Merlin

image courtesy of bbc

Totally underrated, Merlin never really got the recognition it deserved because it never had the chance to reach a bigger audience. The show was always fun (even if the ending divided fans), but in a different era, it definitely would have caught more attention from fantasy lovers. The story follows Merlin (Colin Morgan) arriving in Camelot and having to hide his magical powers while getting close to Prince Arthur (Bradley James) and trying to guide him toward his legendary destiny. The dynamic between the two is the heart of the show, and honestly, that’s what kept a lot of people hooked.

Now imagine that story being done today, with shorter seasons, a bigger budget, and a more serialized script? It would be on a whole different level. Streaming would let Merlin be bolder, more political, more tragic when it needed to be, and less about “let’s fight a random sorcerer and reset everything next week.” The relationship between Merlin and Arthur would also have room to grow naturally, with the emotional weight a story like this deserves. Because what the show always had was charm and heart, but it just needed the right format to really make people talk.

3) Grimm

Image Courtesy of NBC

Anyone who remembers Grimm today knows just how good it was. It’s the kind of show you start without expecting much, and before you know it, you’re hooked for seasons. And it makes sense, since the concept is brilliant: Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) is a detective who discovers he’s someone who can see supernatural creatures hiding among humans. So, he starts investigating crimes connected to that hidden world. Basically, it’s CSI meets twisted fairy tales. The only downside? The procedural format was its biggest limitation, as for a long time, the show couldn’t decide whether it wanted a “case of the week” vibe or a heavier mythology.

In the streaming era, Grimm would have been way more dangerous (in the best way). A platform would have likely leaned into the universe and mythology without holding back, letting it take center stage with long-running arcs, conspiracies, and episodes that connect more aggressively. And that’s exactly the show that thrives in a binge-watch format, because you’re not stuck waiting days to see what happens next. The world the show built was huge, but it was never given the chance to be treated like a premium series instead of just a supernatural cop procedural.

2) Once Upon a Time

image courtesy of abc

The concept of Once Upon a Time is simple, but crazy enough to work: bounty hunter Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) arrives in the town of Storybrooke and finds out that the residents are fairy tale characters trapped under a curse, with no memory of their real lives. Pretty wild, right? The show is basically built on cliffhangers, reveals, and flashbacks that recontextualize everything. The problem? On traditional TV, that became a trap, since the longer it stayed on air, the more the series had to invent new curses, new realms, and new twists just to keep going.

In a more modern era, this show would probably have been a lot smarter because it wouldn’t need to stretch itself to the limit. It could have been a tight 4-5 season run with fully planned arcs and a much fresher, less repetitive feel. And more than that: streaming could have turned it into a big realized universe, maybe even taking an anthology-style approach. People love theories, Easter eggs, crossovers, and Once Upon a Time was doing all that before it was even trendy. Had it been launched a few years later, it would have had a real shot at becoming a binge-worthy engagement monster (plus, the effects would look way better).

1) Penny Dreadful

image courtesy of showtime

Even today, people still talk about how underrated Penny Dreadful was. It already felt like a modern show before the streaming era even took over, just for being gothic, adult, and full of broken, complex characters. The story follows Vanessa Ives (Eva Green) and her allies as they face supernatural forces in Victorian London, with figures like Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and vampires thrown into the mix. It’s a series with psychological drama, classic literature, and horror — all delivered with enviable confidence. No wonder some people consider it ahead of its time.

Penny Dreadful is the kind of show you binge because the atmosphere and emotional weight just build with every episode. It would be much bigger today because immersion is everything for it. Besides, streaming audiences are already trained to devour high-quality horror like The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher. This one would fit right in. And it’s worth noting that it probably would have had more time to wrap up its story in a less rushed, more planned way. It just came out at the wrong time, unfortunately.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!