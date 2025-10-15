5 Great MCU TV Characters You’ve Probably Already Forgotten

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s TV catalog features tons of amazing characters yet to make the jump to movies. Main heroes such as She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) join villains like Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) in the ranks of the MCU’s best TV characters. From WandaVision to Ms. Marvel, the franchise’s Disney+ series are essential to understanding its vast and complex world. Unfortunately, some of the greatest supporting characters in MCU TV shows have not garnered much attention from fans since they first appeared on screen. Thus, now is a perfect time to remember these amazing characters and recognize how they have helped make the MCU’s TV realm a success.

These five MCU TV characters were great in their respective shows, but fans might have forgotten about them since.

5) Sharon Davis/Mrs. Hart

Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), also known as Mrs. Hart, may not be thought of much since her tragic death, but she’s one of the best minor characters in WandaVision and Agatha All Along. The sprightly Westview resident is a total scene-stealer during Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) false reality takeover of the town. Mrs. Hart arrives with a cheerful attitude at Wanda and Vision’s (Paul Bettany) dinner party, excellently fitting in with the show’s sitcom style.

No longer under Wanda’s spell in Agatha All Along, Sharon brings even more humor to the Witches’ Road. Before becoming a sacrifice at the end of the coven’s first trial, Sharon cracks a few jokes and shares some valuable insight that helps the group pass the test. A generous neighbor with a sweet personality, Sharon is a standout MCU TV character. It’s a shame she won’t likely appear again.

4) Red Dagger

Kareem/Red Dagger (Aramis Knight) has a small role in Ms. Marvel, though his limited screen time proves that the MCU should bring him back in the future. A member of the Order of the Red Daggers, Kareem fights Kamala/Khan Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) upon meeting her. His combat skills are immediately put on display as he uses his sharp daggers to slash and relies on his keen instincts to evade attacks. Red Dagger later befriends Kamala and helps her battle the Clandestines. After Ms. Marvel, it’s clear that Red Dagger is an elite assailant who can feature anywhere in the MCU. Kareem’s scenes are some of the show’s most exhilarating moments, and his established relationship with Kamala needs to be further explored going forward.

3) Madisynn

Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim) is the funniest character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and possibly the entire MCU. In her short screen time as Wong’s (Benedict Wong) partner in crime, Madisynn lets her silly personality shine. The eccentric party girl has a great time watching The Sopranos with Wong, whom she hilariously nicknames “Wongers,” and even makes a brief appearance in court. Madisynn and Wong are the wholesome duo the MCU needs, even though the majority of fans have likely forgotten about them three years later. Wong’s return in Avengers: Doomsday presents the perfect opportunity to bring back Maidsynn for a cameo and remind viewers just how fabulous she is.

2) Lucky the Pizza Dog

Everyone loves an adorable furry friend, and Lucky the Pizza Dog is the perfect heartwarming addition to Hawkeye. Rescued from the streets of New York by Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), the one-eyed golden retriever becomes a loyal companion. Lucky proves how awesome he is when he chews on a Tracksuit Mafia member’s leg and later enjoys a pizza at Kate’s apartment. The dog clearly has his owner’s back, and Kate returns the favor by saving Lucky from danger multiple times in Hawkeye.

Lucky continues to steal the show by happily accompanying Kate on her adventures, eating more pizza, and being the cutest centerpiece during Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) family Christmas celebration. Tragically, not many MCU fans still talk about Lucky, given his four-year-long absence. But if Lucky returns, he will certainly win over audiences again in an instant. Historically, the MCU hasn’t made pets a significant part of its stories; thus, Lucky is a one-of-a-kind star.

1) Layla El-Faouly

MCU fans loved Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) when Moon Knight aired over three years ago, yet the lack of any development of the show’s storyline since has sadly caused her to fade into the background. Introduced as a seasoned archaeologist and the wife of Marc Spector, Layla progressively evolves into the formidable Scarlet Scarab — the avatar of the Egyptian goddess Taweret (Antonia Salib). Donning majestic gold wings, Layla battles Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and Ammit (Saba Mubarak) in Giza alongside Moon Knight.

Courageous, determined, and fierce in combat, the Scarlet Scarab boasts enormous potential as an MCU character. Her connection to Egyptian mythology distinguishes her from the bulk of other heroes, while her relationship with Moon Knight’s alters makes her story even more compelling. Layla’s return in a future MCU project would quickly revive fans’ appreciation of the Scarlet Scarab.

