5 Most Dangerous Alien Empires in Star Trek

The Star Trek franchise is one of the most expansive in the entire sci-fi genre, and features many distinct alien civilizations. Since the franchise first began in 1966, Star Trek has introduced countless alien planets and species across its many TV shows, movies, and stories in other media. Therefore, the sci-fi characters of Star Trek vary greatly in terms of appearance, culture, and origin, making for a vast and expansive tapestry of life throughout the franchise. While many of the alien races encountered by the Federation are peaceful in nature, there are often those who pose a significant threat to humanity as they expand across the universe.

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Of all the many alien races in Star Trek, a handful have been shown to have formed great galactic empires and often possess incredible military might. This is usually a sign that a civilization’s interests are at odds with those of the Federation, resulting in considerable conflict throughout Star Trek’s wider story. Of these races, there are only a select few whose empires can be considered the most dangerous, posing a massive threat to life and peace throughout the universe within the context of the franchise.

5) The Klingon Empire

There may be a few things that don’t make sense about the Klingons, but their consistent role within the Star Trek franchise has seen them grow into fan favorites. Once completely at odds with the Federation, the franchise has since chronicled a tentative peace between humanity and the Klingon Empire. Even so, the Klingons’ strength as warriors and proud culture make them especially dangerous in terms of military might, especially during the years when they directly opposed humanity.

4) The Cardassian Union

Prominently featured in some of the best episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, the Cardassian Union established itself as one of the most powerful forces in the Alpha Quadrant. The Cardassians are a people who prove willing to use any and all tools at their disposal to hold onto their power, creating tension between the Union and the Federation that regularly strains the peace treaty between the two civilizations. Though not quite as powerful in terms of raw military might as other species, the Cardassians make up for it with their unscrupulous cunning and manipulative ways.

3) The Romulan Star Empire

Originally formed by a Vulcan splinter group that refused to accept a peaceful philosophy, the Romulan Star Empire sprouted from the resulting civilization. Characterized by extreme secrecy and general xenophobia, the Romulan Star Empire’s use of subterfuge and stealth tactics makes it an incredibly powerful empire. Some of Star Trek’s best and most powerful villains have been Romulans, and their ongoing hostilities with the Federation provide a major source of conflict within the franchise. They’re an incredibly powerful race whose empire stretches across a considerable portion of the Alpha and Beta Quadrants.

2) The Dominion

At one time, the Dominion established itself as one of the galactic entities feared most by the Federation, owing largely to its ability to operate undetected and its affiliations with dangerous species. Formed by the Changelings to avoid perceived persecution, the shape-shifting beings went on to recruit hundreds of dominated alien species. With a genetically engineered military arm known as the Jem’Hadar, the Dominion was once among the most powerful empires in all of Star Trek.

1) The Borg Collective

As with some other prominent Star Trek races, there are things that don’t add up about the Borg, but it’s often agreed that they are among the franchise’s most fearsome villains. While not technically an empire in the strictest sense, they are one of the most powerful factions in the entire franchise, led by their hive mind and capable of assimilating almost any being into their ranks. Their lack of humanity and goal to assimilate all organic life make them both incredibly terrifying and immensely powerful, even in comparison with other dangerous factions in Star Trek.

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