5 Underrated Shows On Netflix That Are Perfect For Halloween & 1 You Can Binge In a Single Night

With Halloween coming up at the end of this month, there is no better time to check out shows that are perfect for this time of year. Netflix is home to some tremendous shows for Halloween season that are among the most popular around. Stranger Things, The Haunting of Hill House, Wednesday, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Black Mirror are all shows that pretty much everyone knows about or has seen, which are likely on people’s watchlists for October. However, one of the most fun things about a streaming platform like Netflix is finding the hidden gems that you don’t know much about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These are the shows that didn’t attract a ton of viewers or that might not have received widespread critical acclaim, yet they are certainly worth checking out. We have also made sure to include a variety of series, ranging from some terrifying horror projects to shows that are more geared for all audiences. From a fun comedic miniseries set in high school to an underrated Stephen King adaptation to a Netflix original hidden gem that blends the laughs with the scares so well, the streaming service is home to plenty of great options for this time of year.

5) Castle Rock

Although Castle Rock is available on Netflix right now, the show was actually a Hulu original. The premise of the series is great for horror fans, as it is adapted from legendary author Stephen King’s fictional town in Maine. The show features complex characters, an unsettling setting, and a pretty incredible cast, which is different for each season. Jane Levy, André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård, Lizzy Caplan, and Tim Robbins are just some of the talented actors in the series.

Season 1 follows a death row attorney with a dark past returning to his hometown where strange events happen, including finding an ageless prisoner and a real estate agent with psychic abilities. Season 2 centers on a nurse who gets stranded in the titular town and gets caught up in a dangerous war between crime families. Despite being canceled too soon, Castle Rock was met with strong reviews and deserved a bigger fanbase.

4) Santa Clarita Diet

Image courtesy of Netflix

Not many Netflix original shows have nailed the classic mix of horror and comedy better than Santa Clarita Diet. The series premiered in 2017 and ran for three seasons, centering on a normal family whose lives are turned upside down when the mother, Sheila, shows symptoms of turning into a zombie. From there, they band together to keep things as calm as possible as Sheila craves human flesh and grows more primal.

Drew Barrymore is great as Sheila, ensuring she’s charming even when she’s chomping down on body parts. Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, and Skyler Gisondo round out the family, while Natalie Morales, Joel McHale, Andy Richter, Portia de Rossi, and more are also standout cast members. Santa Clarita Diet might have a bit too much gore for some, but it’s a delightful show that almost anyone can enjoy. With just 30 episodes that run about 30 minutes each, this is an easy show to binge across a single weekend.

3) Brand New Cherry Flavor

Brand New Cherry Flavor is another show based on a novel that’s ideal to check out with Halloween approaching. The 2021 miniseries has a lot to offer across its eight episodes, even if not many people know that it exists. Set in the ’90s, the plot centers on Lisa Nova, a young filmmaker who has her big break crushed when she rebuffs the sexual advances of a powerful producer, who then drops her from the project. To get revenge, she makes a deal with a witch.

Reviews for Brand New Cherry Flavor were strong, with most of the praise going towards Rosa Salazar’s lead performance. She is captivating and commands the screen incredibly well. Catherine Keener does some of the best work of her career as the witch as well. There are twists and turns galore, the vibe is incredibly creepy, and the entire thing is just strange. It’s easy to get hooked and bang out all eight episodes in just a couple of days.

2) Boo, Bitch

The most lighthearted entry on this list is Boo, Bitch. The 2022 miniseries is the one entry on this list that is easiest to binge in just a single evening, as it features eight episodes that clock in at under 30 minutes each. The show has a comedic tone, telling the story of a quiet high school senior who finally sets out to start living a bigger, more epic life, only to wake up the next morning as a ghost.

Believing she has a limited time on Earth, she and her best friend go to a party so she can become popular and impress her crush. Boo, Bitch is kind of a perfect show to watch as a family because everyone can enjoy it. Lana Condor and Zoe Colletti are just a blast together as the best friends at the center of it all, and they make each scene fun. Go into the show just hoping for a good time, and you’ll be satisfied.

1) Interview With The Vampire

Image via AMC

Sometimes, a series is underrated and it’s a shame because it’s actually one of the best going. That’s the case with Interview with the Vampire, which is based on The Vampire Chronicles by Anne Rice, as was the 1994 film of the same name. The show allows for much more time to get engrossed in characters like Louis de Pointe du Lac, Lestat de Lioncourt, and Claudia.

Louis recounts his history with Lestat and Claudio to a journalist named Daniel, so we see what happened at that time and what’s going on currently between Louis and Daniel. Both sides are as intriguing as the other, which is difficult to pull off given the premise. Interview with the Vampire has great acting, masterfully crafted sets, stunning costumes, and more. The show is still ongoing, with Season 4 on the horizon, though only two seasons are currently on Netflix. Still, that makes it even easier to binge before you go out of your way to find the newer seasons.

Are there other hidden gem shows on Netflix worth watching before Halloween? Let us know in the comments!