7 Best Fighters in Star Trek, Ranked (Including the Only 1 To Punch Q)

Of the two major star-based franchises, Star Wars gets more credit in the action department. Nearly every movie and show that takes place in a galaxy far, far away features an epic duel with lightsabers, and even the ones that don’t still find time for a couple of characters to trade blows. Star Wars: The Mandalorian, for example, sends its titular bounty hunter on missions that see him face off against foes much bigger and stronger than him. However, he has the necessary skills to bring them down. Din Djarin would fit right in with Star Trek‘s Starfleet, which puts its members in similar situations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starfleet’s purpose is to travel through the cosmos and learn more information about the planets and species that inhabit the galaxy. Not every being is looking to make friends, though, as some of them are quick to throw a punch if a situation starts to look dicey. Here are the seven best fighters in Star Trek, ranked.

7) Spock

Vulcans aren’t going to sit someone down and ask about how they’re feeling; it’s just not in their nature. What they do bring to the table is a unique fighting style that helps subdue enemies before things get out of hand. On numerous occasions, Spock uses the Vulcan nerve pinch to win a fight before it even starts. He also holds his own against another character that appears on this list during a particularly emotional sequence in Star Trek: The Original Series.

6) Benjamin Sisko

As far as leaders in Star Trek go, Benjamin Sisko is far from the most calming presence. He runs a tight ship at the Deep Space 9 space station, which means putting his subordinates in place if he needs to. However, he’ll also be the first in line to protect him. Sisko defeats nearly every opponent he goes up against, including his rival, Gul Dukat. His real claim to fame, though, is punching Q, a feat that very few people are capable of.

5) Odo

Knowing how to throw a punch is a valuable skill in the Star Trek franchise, but there’s more than one way to win a fight. As the security officer on Deep Space Nine, it’s Odo’s job to ensure everyone is safe. That level of responsibility is no problem for him because of his shape-shifting abilities that allow him to stretch out his arms to great lengths. Just ask the Changeling that Odo takes out of comission how good a fighter he is.

4) Elnor

Romulans rarely get the benefit of the doubt in Star Trek, as many people view them as nothing but troublemakers. Captain Jean Luc Picard doesn’t stand for bigotry, though, as he becomes an ally to the Romulans after the destruction of their planet. Elnor, a Romulan who learns from the Qowat Milat, grows rather fond of Picard, helping the captain when he comes seeking aid while on a rescue mission. Elnor’s fight against a group of Zhat Vash is nothing short of impressive, as he holds his own against an enemy that would give most trouble.

3) James T. Kirk

Being the face of Star Trek comes with a good deal of perks. One of them is that the character participates in and wins many fights. James T. Kirk starts to make a name for himself when he fights the Gorn in Season 1 of The Original Series, and some of his other highlights include going toe-to-toe with Spock and Khan. Despite being a human with no special abilities, Kirk always knows when he has to take a situation seriously and come out on top.

2) Data

Star Trek characters that would rather use their brain to solve a problem than their fists almost always find themselves having to stand their ground. Data, the android assigned to the USS Enterprise-E, does his fair share of fighting in Star Trek: The Next Generation, and he’s pretty good at it due to his tough exterior and quick thinking skills. In the iconic episode “A Fist Full of Datas,” the titular character must hold his own in a Wild West setting, and he gets the job done with ease.

1) Worf

In truth, every Star Trek character is battling for the number two spot on this list because there’s no room at the top. Worf, the Klingon warrior who serves as the security officer in The Next Generation, rarely loses a battle. Whether it’s another member of his race or a Jem’Hadar warrior, he makes quick work of his opponents. The show could throw five bad guys at him at a time, and he’ll live to tell the tale. Those going down a dark alley in the Star Trek universe want Worf by their side.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!