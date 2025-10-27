Zachary Quinto Reprises Spock For The First Time in 9 Years (With A Twist) [Exclusive]

Spock is arguably the most recognizable character of the entire Star Trek franchise. For good reason, as the half-human, half-Vulcan officer has been the logical center of that universe since Leonard Nimoy first donned the pointed ears in the 1960s. While Ethan Peck currently carries that mantle admirably on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, an entire generation of fans was introduced to the character through Zachary Quinto’s compelling performance in J.J. Abrams’ Kelvin timeline films. It has been nearly a decade since Quinto last performed the Vulcan salute on screen in 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, leaving audiences eager for his eventual return to the stars. Now the star is finally set to revisit his most iconic role, though his comeback is happening in a decidedly more grounded setting than the bridge of the USS Enterprise.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal a behind-the-scenes look at tonight’s Halloween episode of NBC’s Brilliant Minds, featuring Zachary Quinto’s return to Vulcan attire. The video shows Quinto’s Dr. Oliver Wolf embracing the holiday spirit by dressing up as Spock. He is joined by Tamberla Perry’s Dr. Carol Pierce, who is dressed as Uhura, confirming the two colleagues will be attending the hospital’s festivities as a matching set of Starfleet officers.

A fourth Star Trek movie set in the Kelvin timeline is still in development, albeit the chances seem slim for the franchise to return as years go by. Therefore, Brilliant Minds‘ Halloween special offers a rare chance to see Quinto back in the uniform, even if it is technically just a costume party on Earth rather than a legitimate deep-space mission. Furthermore, dedicated Trekkies should pay close attention during the broadcast. A specific audio Easter egg is hidden in the scene, right when Dr. Wolf and Carol make their grand entrance in costume.

Brilliant Minds Deserves More Love Beyond Its Star Trek Nod

Photo by Pief Weyman/NBC

Brilliant Minds has quietly established itself as one of the best ongoing medical dramas. Inspired by the life and work of world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks, the series follows Dr. Oliver Wolf as he leads a team of interns at Bronx General Hospital. Wolf is a brilliant but unconventional neurologist who suffers from prosopagnosia, or face blindness, a condition that prevents him from recognizing even his closest colleagues. This unique personal challenge forces him to rely on other cues to connect with the world around him. Quinto delivers a powerhouse performance in the lead role, balancing Wolf’s eccentricities with a deep well of empathy that drives him to solve the most baffling psychological cases that other doctors have written off as hopeless.

The strong supporting cast further elevates the material. Perry’s Dr. Carol Pierce serves as a crucial anchor for Wolf, providing the emotional intelligence and administrative support he often lacks. Their dynamic is central to the show’s heart, making their joint Star Trek costumes even more meaningful for regular viewers. All in all, Brilliant Minds is a thoughtful and often moving exploration of the human condition that is well worth watching, even after Quinto’s Vulcan ears come off.

New episodes of Brilliant Minds air every Monday on NBC at 10 pm.

