7 Best Shows to Binge on Prime Video over Christmas 2025

In the age of streaming, Prime Video has grown into one of the biggest media platforms in the world. Offering a respectable range of movie and TV content, Prime Video has become a go-to choice for many fans seeking entertainment of both the big and small screen varieties. From the prestige content of years past to groundbreaking original projects, there are many great Prime Video shows available on the platform. Covering a wide range of genres to appeal to practically every audience imaginable, there’s never a shortage of content to stream at the press of a button on Prime Video.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Christmas period of any year is typically one where people find more time to unwind in front of the TV. As that time nears, it’s worth remembering that there is plenty of choice on Prime Video, and that the service can scratch almost any proverbial TV itch. With that in mind, here are the best Prime Video shows to binge over the 2025 holiday period.

7) Malice

There are many great thrillers on Prime Video, but one of the best to binge this Christmas time is one of the platform’s newest releases. Malice features an ensemble cast led by David Duchovny and British comedian Jack Whitehall, and concerns a male nanny who begins working for a wealthy family with his own sinister motives. The British thriller series has caused a considerable stir since its mid-November release, so this Christmas is a perfect time to binge the six-episode show all at once.

6) Fleabag

Another British series worth watching over the festive period is Fleabag. The acclaimed show is one of the best comedy dramas to binge on Prime Video, as it follows the titular young woman as she navigates modern life in London. Remembered for the power of both its comedy and its drama, Fleabag consists of only 12 episodes, making it a perfect show to watch in its entirety over the course of a day or two.

5) The Boys

One of Amazon Studios’ most successful shows to date, The Boys TV show adapts the comic book series of the same name for the small screen. It’s superhero satire at its finest, delivering complex, darkly comedic, and often completely disgusting developments that make The Boys one of the most outrageous shows on TV. With its fifth and final season expected to be released in 2026, the Christmas period of 2025 is the perfect time to binge the show’s first four seasons.

4) The Legend of Vox Machina

One of the few Prime Video shows with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, The Legend of Vox Machina is criminally underrated. The animated fantasy show is based on the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, and its adult humor and sleek animation make it one of Prime’s best original shows. Three seasons are currently available on Prime Video, with a fourth expected to be released in 2026, so the festive period is a great time to catch up on all the existing 36 episodes.

3) Supernatural

It may not be one of Prime Video’s original shows, but all 15 seasons of Supernatural are currently available to stream on the platform. Following the exploits of paranormal investigators and hunters, Sam and Dean Winchester, Supernatural features creepy monsters, biblical entities, and a rock’n’roll soundtrack that combines to make it truly unforgettable. While the Christmas period might not be enough to binge all 15 seasons, it’s a perfect time to sink your teeth into Supernatural.

2) The Wheel of Time

Based on Robert Jordan’s sensational book series of the same name, The Wheel of Time is one of Prime Video’s most epic fantasy TV shows. After making headlines as one of the most major TV show cancellations of 2025, it has officially ended after a three-season run. Disappointing though that outcome may be, its 24 existing episodes are still available on Prime Video to stream, affording fans new and old a chance to experience the epic story over the festive period.

1) Fallout

Based on the award-winning video game series of the same name, Prime Video’s much-anticipated Fallout TV show landed on the platform in April 2024. The show’s second season began streaming on December 17, with episodes set to release weekly through to February 2026. This makes Christmas 2025 the perfect time to binge season 1 and the first episodes of season 2, ready to consume the rest of the second season in the New Year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!