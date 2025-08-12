5 Things to Love About Game of Thrones’ Final Season

When talking about the best TV shows of all time, it’s tough to make an argument for Game of Thrones. The HBO fantasy series based on the books by George R. R. Martin comes out of the gates swinging, telling the story of the conflict over the Iron Throne of Westeros. The first six seasons are all full of intrigue, romance, and action that’s as good as it gets on TV. However, once Season 7 rolls around, Game of Thrones starts to show some cracks. The biggest issue is that the plot feels rushed because there are fewer episodes than in previous seasons. Still, everything seems to be back in the proper place by the finale, setting the stage for an epic final season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, it’s more of the same in Season 8, with massive conflicts, such as the one between the North and the Night King, ending abruptly. Even major character arcs that were set up all the way back in Season 1 fall flat. It’s not all bad, though, as there are at least five things to love about Game of Thrones‘ final season.

1) Theon Greyjoy Finds Redemption

After betraying the Stark family, Theon Greyjoy quickly becomes one of Game of Thrones‘ most unlikable characters. He always finds a way to screw others over, which is why it’s a little bit satisfying when Ramsay Bolton gets his hands on him and turns him into Reek. However, living under Ramsay’s iron fist helps Theon turn over a new leaf.

Helping Sansa Stark awakens something in Theon, and he goes on to fight for his sister against his evil uncle, Euron Grejoy. Once that fight is over, he heads back to Winterfell and dies protecting Bran Stark from the Night King. There isn’t glory at the end of Theon’s road, but there is peace of mind.

2) Arya Stark Has Her Big Moment

Everything changes for Arya Stark when she watches her father die in King’s Landing. She begins a journey that takes her all the way to Bravos, where she learns about the Faceless Men. After completing her training, she heads back to Westeros, ready to cross off every name on her kill list.

The first six seasons of Game of Thrones make it seem like Arya is working toward something big, bigger even than taking down Cersei Lannister. Well, Season 8 gives her the biggest moment in the show’s history, having her take down the Night King with a Valyrian steel dagger.

3) Cersei Lannister Gets What She Deserves

Speaking of Cersei, she spends all of the final season in King’s Landing, waiting for her enemies to arrive from the North. Daenerys Targaryen tries to get the queen to surrender, but Cersei decides to respond to the offer by killing Missandei, Daenerys’ best friend. With nearly everyone she cares about gone, the Mother of Dragons takes the gloves off.

As Daenerys burns King’s Landing to the ground, Cersei tries to run, which isn’t surprising given her need to stay in control. However, she doesn’t even make it out of the Red Keep. While it’s a shame that Jamie Lannister has to go down with her, seeing Cersei’s lifeless body is worth the price of an HBO Max subscription.

4) Jon Snow Stops Fighting

Titles and land aren’t in Jon Snow’s future, which is why he heads to Castle Black and joins the Night’s Watch. Of course, his time there is anything but simple, as he has to fight the undead as well as some of his brothers, who are more than willing to backstab. Even after Jon dies and is resurrected by the Lord of Light, he can’t stay out of the fight, heading to Winterfell to take back his childhood home from the Boltons.

The final season sees Jon battle against the Night King’s forces and join Daenerys’ army as it takes King’s Landing. However, the shift in the new queen’s attitude forces Jon to make a tough choice. While the Unsullied want him dead for killing Daenerys, Westeros’ new leadership allows him to take the black once again and return with the Wildlings to Beyond the Wall, the last place he was ever truly happy.

5) Sansa Stark Discovers Her Place in the World

Being the daughter of the Warden of the North, Sansa Stark knows her best bet to move up in life is to marry someone with power. She sets her sights on Joffrey Baratheon, which ends in disaster. After being a prisoner in King’s Landing for a while, she escapes, but worse things await her in the North.

Sansa’s story is tragic, but she doesn’t let her past define her. Being around shady characters helps her learn how to be a leader and look for the worst in people. At the end of Game of Thrones, the people of the North see her potential and make her queen, allowing her to get her agency back after years of answering to others.

Game of Thrones is streaming on HBO Max.

Did you enjoy these five aspects of Game of Thrones Season 8? What else did you love about the final season? Let us know in the comments below!