Futurama Season 13 Teases Major Character Returning in New Episodes

Futurama is now in the works on a brand new season coming to Hulu this Fall, and the first trailer for Season 13 teases a major character making their comeback in the new episodes. Futurama has been in the midst of a major revival with Hulu with two successful seasons under its belt in this new streaming era. The first two seasons were such a hit with the streamer that it was quickly announced to continue with two more seasons, and soon fans will get to see that new season in action when it comes to Hulu in just a couple of weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Futurama Season 13 premieres all ten of its episodes when it drops this September, the animated series has also debuted its first trailer teasing wacky new adventures. While Fry and the rest of the Planet Express group are all coming back for their own wild adventures, there’s also a tease of a major fan favorite making a comeback too as the Robot Devil is teased to be playing a role in the coming season too. Which marks the first time we’ve seen him in a couple of seasons.

Futurama Teases the Robot Devil’s Comeback in Season 13

Play video

Beelzebot, otherwise known as the Robot Devil, has been a fun recurring character for Futurama since his debut all the way back in Season 1’s “Hell Is Other Robots.”He’s played some significant roles in the years since, but has largely been relegated to a few one-off jokes in the later years. He even came back during this new revival era with Hulu too in a single scene with the Season 11 premiere, “The Impossible Stream” when Calculon was brought back to life (and the Robot Devil was happy to be getting rid of his soul).

But the major hope with seeing him in the first trailer for Futurama Season 13 is that the Robot Devil will have a much fuller return with a new episode in the coming season. It’s been a long time since he has been a part of a plot of any given episode, so this could be signaling the kind of comeback we’ve all been hoping for from the character. Failing that, the Robot Devil is likely going to be used in a fun way either way. He’s always great to see, and it’s likely going to be the same case here.

What to Know for Futurama Season 13

Hulu

Futurama Season 13 will be running for ten episodes in total, and all episodes will release with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ at the same time on September 15th at 5:00PM PT / 8:00PM ET. This is a huge shift for the animated series’ release schedule with Hulu as the first two seasons had been dropped on a weekly basis compared to this single binge release. But with binge releases for shows like King of the Hill being one of the most successful comebacks in the last five years, it does make sense for the streamer to change its tactics like this.

Futurama Season 13 will also be airing its episodes with FXX on September 15th at 8:00PM ET, and will be kicking off its broadcast run with its first two episodes (and later episodes then airing on a weekly basis). Futurama voice stars John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil Lamar and David Herman are all returning for the new season as well.