10 Best Castiel Episodes of Supernatural, Ranked

For 12 out of the 15 seasons, Supernatural fans got to enjoy the third-wheel antics of Castiel — the Winchester’s (though more specifically Dean’s) literal guardian angel.

Brought to life by Misha Collins, the trench coat–wearing angel, with a Drax level of misinterpretation when it comes to human nuance, was a wonderful addition to the series. Originally introduced in season 4, Cas quickly became a fan-favorite for his deadpan delivery, his moral struggles, and his unwavering loyalty to the Winchester brothers.

While there are countless memorable Castiel moments and story arcs as a whole, some episodes stand above the rest for how they showcase his arc. From loyal soldier of Heaven then rebellious lone wolf, to surrogate father, and ultimately, a hero in his own right.

As the show progressed, we got to learn more about his history and see him as something other than iconic quotes of “Hey! Ass-butt!”, “The voice says I’m almost out of minutes”, and “I learned that from the pizza man”. So, let’s take a deeper look at the angel behind the suit and tie with what we think are 10 of the best Supernatural episodes for Castiel.

10) “Peace of Mind” (Season 14, Episode 15)

Let’s be honest, by season 14, Supernatural‘s storylines had gotten pretty dark and serious. And Cas hasn’t be immune to that. He really had gone through the wringer as much as Sam and Dean — deaths, resurrections, betrayals, and cosmic wars. But “Peace of Mind” gave fans a comedic break, and a chance for our favorite angel to step away from the standard heavy plot. In this episode, Cas and Sam investigate a mysterious Stepford-style town where everyone acts like they’re trapped in a 1950s sitcom. Sam gets brainwashed and embraces the role of a wholesome suburban husband, while Cas — immune to its powers thanks to his angel lack of appetite — has to snap Sam out of it.

The episode shows off Collins’ comedy chops, leaning into the trademark Castiel deadpan personality. It makes him the infuriated straight man in a comedy episode and its goofy environment. The lighthearted humor worked as a therapeutic break for fans in the middle of a darker season. It’s also nice to see a Sam and Cas episode, considering they were pretty rare, and mixed duo episodes are always good for some amusement.

9) “Free to Be You and Me” (Season 5, Episode 3)

It’s the same when Cas is with Dean. “Free to Be You and Me” is a perfect example of their buddy-cop/ Odd Couple dynamic, as well as Castiel’s constant attempts to understand humans better.

Here, Sam and Dean have gone their separate ways, leaving Cas tagging along to keep his BFF company on hunts. And as can happen when one innocent friend is teamed up with their overly experienced pal, Cas is easily swayed by Dean’s suggestions of having a good time. The episode features one of the funniest and most beloved moments in Cas’ history when the two visit a brothel and Cas manages to make the entire thing awkward when he tries to psychoanalyze the girl he’s with.

But beneath the humor lies a serious turning point, with Cas stepping away from Heaven’s orders to forge his own path. This episode is a key moment in Cas’ independence, proving that his loyalty wasn’t to Heaven but to the Winchesters — and ultimately to humanity.

8) “Lily Sunder Has Some Regrets” (Season 12, Episode 10)

For a character that is usually a monotone enigma wrapped in a trench coat, it’s a real treat when we get to learn more about his backstory, which is where “Lily Sunder Has Some Regrets” comes into play.

When a vengeful woman hunts down angels for killing her family, Cas realizes his own past actions are connected to her tragedy. The episode forces Cas to confront the mistakes he made as a soldier of Heaven, blurring the line between righteousness and cruelty. He is a renowned general of Heaven (or at least he used to be), and we see what his cruelty could have easily lead to with Apocalypse World Castiel in season 13.

The story cleverly balances Cas’ stoicism with his regret, showing that his past is not as spotless as his loyalty to the Winchesters might suggest. It’s a darker, more reflective episode that reminds fans that Cas’ hands aren’t always clean, and Angels are (as Dean often puts it) dicks.

7) “The Rapture” (Season 4, Episode 20)

And we see a glimpse of that selfishness way back in the earliest season, before Cas was the Winchesters’ favorite tag-along shadow. Though “The Rapture” is technically not a Cas episode, it is a vital one for the list because it dives into the backstory of Jimmy Novak, Cas’ vessel. Viewers finally meet the man who owned the trench coat, and the devastating truth behind Cas’ physical form. An angel cannot inhabit a human host without explicit consent. Jimmy gave up his body, his life, and his family in service of an angel.

But Castiel wasn’t particularly grateful of mindful of Jimmy’s sacrifice, essentially turning his back on Jimmy’s family, stating to Jimmy daughter, Claire, that the body she saw was not her father, then just walking off into the night.

The episode sees Cas cast out of Jimmy, who is discovered by the Winchester brothers, with a very fuzzy memory of his possession. The episode highlights the duality of Cas both an otherworldly being and someone intrinsically tied to a very human story. By giving Jimmy a voice the show humanized the very real cost of angelic possession. It’s one of the earliest examples of the show digging deeper into Cas’ mythology, and it remains one of his most powerful episodes.

6) “The Things We Left Behind” (Season 10, Episode 9)

But Jimmy Novak’s family aren’t forgotten forever. In “The Things We Left Behind” the show revisits the now difficult relationship between Claire Novak and what was once her father. When Cas tries to reconnect with her, things spiral into tragedy.

The episode is heartbreaking because it underscores the collateral damage of Cas’ existence. It’s one of the show’s sadder and more frustrating episodes, exploring how his choices and Jimmy’s sacrifice impacted an innocent family. It has many paralells with Sam and Dean’s own childhood and feelings of abandonment and reminds the audience that Cas — despite all the things we fans love him for — is most definitely flawed.

It works to show how far Cas has come since the early seasons and is pivotal in developing Cas’ capacity for human understanding, empathy and redemption. This is the beginning of a more paternal and caring relationship with Claire, whose story becomes an ongoing emotional thread throughout the series.

5) “99 Problems” (Season 5, Episode 19)

By the time Supernatural reached season 5, the apocalypse was in full swing, and no one felt the weight of it more than Castiel. “99 Problems” puts Cas in a uniquely vulnerable place, stripped of much of his angelic power and completely disillusioned with both Heaven and humanity. Cas gets drunk — very drunk — and in doing so reveals a side of himself that fans rarely saw: surly, weary, and unapologetically unfiltered.

For once, the usually stoic angel lets his guard down, and it results in some of the series’ most unexpectedly funny and heartbreaking moments. His sad clown humor, delivered perfectly by Misha Collins, ranges from blunt observations about Sam being an abomination, to hilariously awkward lines like, “I found a liquor store… and I drank it.”

It gives us a glimpse into Cas’ inner turmoil. His journey wasn’t just about battles and cosmic stakes. His drunken disillusionment, paired with his brutal honesty, gives the episode its soul, and it stands as one of the early examples of why fans loved him so much.

4) “I’m No Angel” (Season 9, Episode 3)

Few episodes dig into Castiel’s complicated relationship with humanity as directly as “I’m No Angel”. At this point in the series, Cas has been stripped of his grace and trying to survive as a mortal. He has always struggled with what it means to be human, and now he’s on a very steep learning curve. Gone are his powers, the instant healing, and full comprehension of the universe.

Cas struggles with basic needs like finding food and shelter, and he discovers how exposed humans are without the protection of supernatural strength. But it’s not all bad, he does also get to experience the more… pleasurable sides of being human, until April starts torturing him.

The episode is a great example of character growth for Cas. Without wings or weapons, he learns empathy in a way that he never could as an angel. Every hardship and every small act of kindness deepen his connection to humanity, a connection that would continue to define his choices for the rest of the series.

3) “All Along the Watchtower” (Season 12, Episode 23)

It’s that intimate knowledge of human existence that gives him the compassion for Kelly Kline, the human mother carrying Lucifer’s Nephilim child in season 12. Throughout the season, Cas had taken on the role of protector for Kelly. In this episode, that responsibility comes to a head as he stands firmly by her side, determined to make sure both she and her baby are safe. There are oddly wholesome moments of Cas tapping into his more human side by shopping for over 1000 diapers, and comforting Kelly as she grieves the fact she will never be able to bring up her son. Without hesitation Cas promises to raise her son and protect him from Lucifer.

Of course, the finale ends in tragedy when Cas is killed by Lucifer, leaving the Winchesters (and fans) reeling. But that sacrifice feels deeply tied to the role he embraced as the guardian who would put himself in harm’s way to ensure others had a chance at life.

2) “The Man Who Would Be King” (Season 6, Episode 20)

Arguably one of the most definitive Castiel episodes, “The Man Who Would Be King” lets us follow Cas and let us see his perspective. Narrated by the angel himself, it reveals his secret alliance with Crowley and his desperate attempts to win the war in Heaven. It’s a tragic, Shakespearean tale of good intentions gone horribly wrong, showcasing Cas at his most complex. His desperation for victory of Raphael becomes so blinkered, he cannot see the dangerous steps he’s taking, making him an unreliable narrator. Collins’ performance is nothing short of stellar. Fans see Cas’ vulnerability, his pride, his heartbreak and his denial all at once.

1) “Despair” (Season 15, Episode 18)

It wouldn’t be right to not put this a the top of the list, considering it is — in our minds —the most emotional Cas episode of the entire show. With Dean facing certain death at the hands of Billie (aka Death), Cas makes the ultimate sacrifice, and trades in his deal with The Empty, taking Billie with him into the eternal nothingness.

What we get is one of the most emotional farewells in the entire run of Supernatural. Cas bares his soul to Dean in a moment that’s a culmination of everything Cas’ journey has been building toward. For years, Cas had struggled with purpose, torn between Heaven, humanity, and his own failings, but at the core of it has been his connection to the Winchesters, especially Dean.

What made Cas’ farewell resonate so strongly was how quiet and personal it felt. This wasn’t Cas dying in battle or falling at the hands of Heaven or Hell, it was Cas choosing to give himself up to save the person who mattered most to him. For many viewers, it remains the most powerful scene of the final season — a farewell that broke hearts but honored everything Cas had come to mean, both to Dean and to the audience.

What do you think of our list? Did we miss any of your favorite Castiel episodes? Let us know!