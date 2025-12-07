All 9 Unfinished & Abandoned Star Wars: The Clone Wars Stories

The Star Wars prequel trilogy has a lot on its plate. For starters, it needs to introduce a young Anakin Skywalker and set the stage for his descent into darkness. Star Wars: Attack of the Clones does a lot of the heavy lifting, having Anakin kill a group of Tusken Raiders and give in to his temptations, which isn’t the Jedi way. But even with three movies’ worth of story, Anakin’s fall to the dark side still feels a tad rushed. The only way to get the full scope of the situation is to watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars, an animated series that fills in the gaps of the prequels.

Throughout its seven seasons, The Clone Wars visits just about every important corner of a galaxy far, far away, handing over the spotlight to the Republic’s fighting force, as well as the threats that oppose it. However, the acclaimed series doesn’t get to take every swing it wants. Here are all nine of the unfinished and abandoned The Clone Wars stories.

9) Crystal Crisis on Utapau

Utapau plays a significant role in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, being the planet that General Grievous calls home near the end of the war. The Clone Wars nearly double-dipped by developing an arc that would’ve sent Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi to Utapau to investigate the death of a Jedi shortly after Ahsoka departed the Order. Anakin is down in the dumps, but he can’t stay that way for long because he and his master discover that Grievous is seeking to acquire a massive Kyber crystal for a superweapon.

8) Son of Dathomir

The Clone Wars reveals that Maul is alive pretty early on in its run, with the former Sith Lord meeting up with his brother and seeking revenge against Obi-Wan. Maul’s moves put him on Darth Sidious’ radar, and the two come to blows. The Clone Wars doesn’t explain how Maul gets away from the Dark Lord of the Sith, but it initially planned to, working on a story that would’ve seen him battle Count Dooku and Grievous. Maul’s revenge tour didn’t get totally scrapped, though, showing up in the Star Wars: Darth Maul – Son of Dathomir comic book.

7) Dark Disciple

Like Son of Dathomir, the Dark Disciple book tells a story that was originally developed for The Clone Wars. After getting the boot from Count Dooku, Asajj Ventress wants nothing more than to take out her former master. Her quest for revenge has her cross paths with Quinlan Vos, one of the more complicated members of the Jedi Order. The two form a strong bond and lean on each other as they work toward the same goal.

6) Bounty Hunter Arc

Boba Fett isn’t in a good place during his appearances in The Clone Wars, wanting to get back at the Jedi for the death of his father, Jango. An unreleased arc would’ve had Boba team up with another bounty hunter, Cad Bane, and try to make a name for himself in the galaxy. At the end of the final episode, Boba would’ve killed Bane in a duel. While it took a few years, that still happened when the two crossed paths in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

5) Return to Mon Cala

Politics is just as important as the action in The Clone Wars, and Padmé Amidala is constantly wheeling and dealing in the Senate Building. In one abandoned arc, Padmé leaves her cushy post on Coruscant to visit Mon Cala and plead with the leaders there to help her get Chancellor Palpatine out of power. Of course, in typical The Cone Wars fashion, twists and turns occur that put Anakin’s wife in grave danger.

4) Rex and R2-D2 Team-Up

Anakin makes his fair share of friends during the Clone Wars, but the most important of them is Captain Rex, the leader of the 501st Legion. The animated series, at one point, intended to tell a story in which Rex was stranded on one of the moons of Ryloth with another of Anakin’s buddies, R2-D2. Alongside a reprogrammed B2 Super Battle Droid, the duo would have to fight to survive and make their way home.

3) Yuuzhan Vong Attack

The Legends continuity is home to plenty of terrifying creatures, including the Yuuzhan Vong, a race of beings immune to the Force. Lucasfilm wanted to bring them into canon in The Clone Wars by having a single member of the species commit an abduction. The Republic scrambles to get answers, but it knows very little about the new threat.

2) Yoda Visits Kashyyyk

Yoda reveals during Revenge of the Sith that he’s a friend of the Wookiees, but doesn’t explain the background of his statement. The Clone Wars was going to do the work for the Jedi Master by sending him and the Bad Batch to Kashyyyk to help with an invasion from the Separatists and the Trandoshans, who Chewbacca had upset during an earlier arc.

1) Ahsoka’s Big Fight

The final season of The Clone Wars has Ahsoka leave her support system behind, forging her own path in the galaxy. However, an unfinished story would’ve had the former Jedi lend a hand one final time by having her investigate a Sith shrine that resides under the Jedi Temple. Her mission takes her to the top of the food chain, as she trades blows with Darth Sidious prior to his ascent to Emperor.

