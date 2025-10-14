The Avengers’ founding members tend to get all of the credit for the team’s success. After all, it’s hard to look past the likes of Captain America and Iron Man, as they’re always at the forefront of the action, putting their lives on the line for the Marvel Universe. However, a number of heroes who join later are just as crucial to the Avengers’ success. Falcon comes to mind as someone who can’t crack the initial roster but still makes an impact, as does Captain Marvel. But both of them would give it up for another hero, one who not only has to worry about themselves but an entire country full of people: Black Panther.

No matter what show or movie it is, T’Challa will always be the most notable character in the room. All he wants is for the people of Wakanda to be safe and thriving. It should be no surprise, then, that T’Challa has his fair share of animated appearances. Here’s every animated version of Black Panther, ranked.

10) Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

The animated movie Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow envisions a world where the original Avengers are all dead, killed by the villain Ultron. Their kids pick up the slack and save the world from its android overlord. While T’Challa and Ororo Munroe’s son, Azari, fights valiantly and even adopts the Black Panther moniker, his dad isn’t around to see any of it. Not being able to see any of T’Challa’s feats means Next Avengers‘ version takes the last spot.

9) The Super Hero Squad Show

Whenever The Super Hero Squad Show comes up, its awesome theme song is the first topic of conversation. Once that’s over, though, there’s not much to write home about in the animated show. Black Panther shows up now and again, but he doesn’t get all that much to do. While voice actor Taye Diggs does the best with what he has, there isn’t much substance there for the king of Wakanda.

8) Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers

Despite Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers being all about heroes being stuck in items called DISKs and only being called about when needed, Black Panther actually gets plenty to do outside of his new home. He battles a couple of villains that wish to do Wakanda harm, including Tiger Shark and Diamondback. Unfortunately, he loses most of his fights before landing in a DISK and becoming an extension of another character. Marvel Disk Wars‘ Black Panther just doesn’t have an impressive enough resume to rise in the rankings.

7) Iron Man: Armored Adventures

It might seem strange for Black Panther to appear in a show all about Iron Man, but the two have a lot in common. The most important thing that binds them is an appreciation for science. When a villain takes vibranium from Wakanda in Iron Man: Armored Adventures, Black Panther reluctantly teams up with the titular hero to get it back. Their unlikely partnership grows stronger when Black Panther returns during the Makluan invasion of New York. Despite not being the friendliest person, this version of Black Panther learns that having friends won’t hurt his bottom line.

6) Ultimate Avengers II

Ultimate Avengers II puts Wakanda through the wringer, with the Chitauri invading the country and seizing control, leaving T’Challa out of a job. The Avengers come to help, and once again, Black Panther has to learn to work with the group of heroes. What makes Ultimate Avengers II‘s Black Panther stand out is that he has to wrestle with a Chitauri stealing his appearance and committing horrible acts in his name. Through it all, he keeps his cool because he knows he’ll get his chance to strike back.

5) MAU Black Panther

A character’s first animated appearance is always special, and Black Panther’s comes in the Fantastic Four animated series. He seeks out the help of Marvel’s First Family to take down Klaw and also fights the heroes to test their strength. Once that mission is over, he starts working with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: United They Stand. While T’Challa doesn’t have a ton of screen time in the Marvel Animated Universe, his time on the shows sets the tone for future appearances, and that has to count for a lot.

4) Black Panther

Marvel’s animated library is hiding a Black Panther series that’s always flying under the radar. Produced by BET, the show acts as a web comic that introduces the titular hero and his home country, Wakanda. Black Panther‘s story isn’t earth-shattering by any stretch of the imagination. Still, it does enough to highlight its titular character, who has to balance being both a hero and a ruler. Djimon Hounsou’s performance alone makes the series worth checking out.

3) The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

The best animated representation of Marvel’s most important superhero team comes in The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and Black Panther is a big part of that success. Not only is he a prominent member of the team, but he also gets his own stories, ones that flesh out his character in ways other shows and movies don’t. By the end of the show’s run, T’Challa is on the same level as the likes of Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man.

2) Avengers Assemble

Avengers Assemble usually doesn’t get the same level of credit as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. However, when it comes to Black Panther, it laps the competition. See, Avengers Assemble puts T’Challa in a leadership position, having him create the New Avengers after the original team falls apart. Seeing Black Panther in this new light makes for great television, and it also doesn’t hurt that an entire season of the show is about him and his adventures.

1) What If…?/Marvel Zombies

Of course, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most important version of the character. He means so much to so many because of his success on the big screen. Well, Boseman reprises his role in the animated series What If…? and doesn’t miss a beat, being part of fascinating stories, including one where his character becomes Star-Lord. Marvel Zombies then brings the character back for one last ride, having him sacrifice himself to save the entire universe. That kind of sacrifice is worthy of the top spot on this list.

