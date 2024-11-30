10 Streaming Services That Don’t Care About Password Sharing (And Three That Do)

While Netflix led the charge against password sharing in 2023, and Disney+ followed suit in 2024, many streaming platforms still allow subscribers to share their accounts freely. Here’s your comprehensive guide to where you can still share your login credentials – and where you can’t.

THE STRICT ONES:

Netflix pioneered the crackdown in May 2023, requiring additional payments for users outside the primary household. The strategy proved effective, with daily signups surpassing even the COVID-19 lockdown surge of March 2020.

Hulu joined the restriction movement on March 14, 2024, prohibiting account sharing outside households. The service now defines a household as “the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the people who live there,” with potential account limitations or termination for violators.

Disney+ joined the restriction bandwagon in September 2024, implementing new rules across multiple regions, including the US, UK, Canada, and parts of Europe and Asia-Pacific. The service now charges between $3.99 and $9.99 monthly for “Extra Member” profiles, depending on the subscription tier and region.

Max (formerly HBO Max) is next in line, with plans to begin “very soft messaging” about account sharing in December 2024, ramping up enforcement through 2025 and 2026.

THE SHAREABLE ONES:

Prime Video not only permits password sharing but openly mocked Netflix’s restrictions. The service allows streaming on three devices simultaneously, though sharing login credentials grants access to the entire Amazon account.

Apple TV+ offers generous sharing options with six simultaneous streams but comes with a caveat: your Apple TV+ login is tied to your Apple ID, requiring absolute trust in sharing partners.

Paramount+ stands out for its relaxed approach, with no explicit restrictions in its terms of service. Users can create up to six profiles and stream on three devices simultaneously.

Peacock, while technically advising against password sharing in its terms, doesn’t enforce any restrictions. The service allows three concurrent streams and multiple user profiles.

NICHE SERVICES WITH SHARING-FRIENDLY POLICIES:

Several specialty streaming services maintain liberal sharing policies. The Criterion Channel, catering to classic cinema lovers, allows password sharing without restrictions. Arrow, specializing in horror and cult films, offers similar flexibility at $6.99 monthly.

Shudder, AMC’s horror-focused streaming service maintains a relaxed approach to password sharing. While officially advising against it in their terms of service, they haven’t implemented any technical barriers. Horror fans can freely share their accounts with fellow enthusiasts until any policy changes are announced.

Mubi, focused on independent and art-house films, permits sharing with up to five users, though only two can stream simultaneously. The platform particularly appeals to viewers seeking unique and lesser-known films.

LIVE TV STREAMING LANDSCAPE:

Live TV streaming services generally implement stricter policies, though some remain flexible. Sling TV emerges as the most sharing-friendly option, allowing three simultaneous streams on its Blue plan regardless of location.

FuboTV permits sharing but restricts out-of-home viewing to mobile devices. YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV implement more stringent controls, requiring monthly home-location check-ins or limiting external viewing to mobile devices.

THE FUTURE OF SHARING:

Industry experts suggest more services may follow Netflix’s lead, especially given the success of its restrictions. However, smaller platforms may hesitate to implement such measures, lacking the market leverage of larger services.

For cost-conscious viewers, alternatives to password sharing include rotating subscriptions monthly based on viewing preferences, utilizing free ad-supported services, and taking advantage of bundle deals through mobile carriers or other service providers.

As the streaming landscape continues evolving, the window for unrestricted password sharing may close. However, for now, numerous platforms still offer ways to share the streaming wealth with family and friends – whether they officially endorse it or not.