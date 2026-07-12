2 Years After It’s Announcement, the Mass Effect TV Series Just Got a Promising Update

The Mass Effect TV series has been in active development for a very long time, and it just got a promising update from its head writer. With successful TV series based on video games receiving critical acclaim and awards recognition, it seemed like a no-brainer that something like Mass Effect would get fast-tracked into development when Prime Video optioned it. Prime Video already saw huge success with Fallout, and HBO Max has seen The Last of Us become one of its biggest shows. However, it has been a year since this series started working on the scripts, and it hasn’t moved at all since.

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In a recent conversation on Bluesky, Mass Effect head writer Daniel Casey answered a question from a fan about the lack of news for the series. In the response, he wrote, “I wish I had an update for you, friend— but there’s nothing to give at the moment. I’ll say this though — work continues, the writers are writing, nothing is sideways.”

The lead writer of the Mass Effect TV show says they're still writing and the work continues. Filming is rumored to begin in Q4 of this year (DanielRPK), but I imagine with the EA buyout it'll be in limbo until that is finalized pic.twitter.com/fOoavVORNf — Kala Elizabeth (@kalaelizabeth) July 12, 2026

Mass Effect Was Supposed to Start Filming This Year

Image Courtesy of BioWare

When sharing the conversation on X, Kala Elizabeth wrote, “Filming is rumored to begin in Q4 of this year (DanielRPK), but I imagine with the EA buyout it’ll be in limbo until that is finalized.” In the DanielRPK scoops that she mentioned, he claimed that Prime Video was casting a male lead and that Earth would play a major part in the TV show.

The last news about the Mass Effect TV series had BioWare saying that “the writers room is going strong, and we’ve got a lot figured out about how it fits within the Mass Effect canon, and where it sits in respect to the new game.” However, that was in November 2025, and after eight months, the writers still seem to be writing and trying to figure things out. The other news in that last update was that this TV show was not a retread of Commander Shepard’s story because that was already the gamer’s story.

This delay also might be part of the entire delay for the next video game as well, although one would think the TV series and games would be separate. The next Mass Effect game has been in development for a long time now, but thanks to staff reductions at BioWare and changes at EA, it is stuck in a similar stage of development as the TV series. The recent disappointments of Mass Effect Andromeda and Dragon Age: The Veilguard have also caused some fans to worry about the future of the franchise.

While Mass Effect 5 might mark a huge turning point for the games, the Prime Video series should continue to chug along until the scripts are finished. When and if the Prime Video series arrives, it could provide a shot in the arm for the struggling franchise, and thanks to the news from the show’s head writer, there is still hope the series will finally see the light of day.

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