4 Marvel Heroes That The Boys Needs to Roast Immediately (Including the MCU’s Biggest)

The Boys is already full of characters based on established comic-book heroes and villains. The primary team of super friends, The Seven, is mostly made up of analogs of DC heroes, with Homelander (Antony Starr) standing in for Superman, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) representing Wonder Woman, The Deep (Chace Crawford) lampooning Aquaman, and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) being a little Batman-ish (not to mention Tek Knight from Gen V, a billionaire playboy with the power to notice miniscule details to solve crimes).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel isn’t immune, either; the clearest example is Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), who is clearly a twisted version of Captain America. But The Boys has also sent up Ant-Man, Reed Richards, Spider-Man, Daredevil, and more. And we see no reason to stop there. The series has one season left, which provides plenty of opportunities to keep taking on Marvel’s finest. Here are our suggestions.

4) Iron Man

image courtesy of marvel comics

The MCU catapulted Iron Man from a C-list superhero to one of the most well known and beloved characters in Marvel’s roster. And that is why The Boys must destroy him. Because Iron Man’s only “superpowers” come from his tech, like Batman, the show might have to get creative to connect him to the superpower-granting Compound V. It could make him a supernaturally good inventor (which, to be fair, would push him closer to the X-Men character Forge).

The Boys-ification of Tony Stark would be all about collateral damage. And we’re pretty sure that unlike his MCU counterpart, any show version would still be happy to make and sell weapons of war to the world’s militaries.

3) Hulk

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Somehow, a normal guy who turns into a bigger, angrier guy has escaped The Boys‘ notice, especially considering the possibilities for juvenile humor and gratuitous violence Hulk offers. The show is all about its heroes casually dismembering and destroying people, and Bruce Banner’s alter ego is definitely capable of that.

What if he just casually opens a door and squishes someone against a wall? Maybe he could sit down without noticing someone else is already there? Maybe he’s so full of Compound V that it affects his body like steroids, with all the negative anatomical consequences that might entail.

Hulk is one of Marvel’s most famous characters, and his appearances in the company’s cinematic universe have only expanded his fanbase. The Boys could easily take him down a peg or two.

2) Black Bolt

image courtesy of marvel comics

Black Bolt has a voice that can kill people, and his full name is Blackagar Boltagon, so the jokes basically write themselves. The Boys has a lot to work with here. One option could be that the only way a character based on Black Bolt’s voice won’t be deadly is if he uses profanity, which satisfies both the TV show’s inherent silliness and love of swears. In this case, he has to be irreverent; it’s the only way to save everyone.

The opposite could also be true; maybe the more he swears, the more powerful he becomes. The intensity of a word could also be a factor, although it would be hard for him to top Billy Butcher’s favorite term for everyone he dislikes.

1) Throg

image courtesy of marvel comics

A storyline in the Thor comic books had Loki turn the Odinson into an amphibian, though he did maintain his godly powers. And the idea of a tiny, superpowered animal is too good for The Boys to pass up. We know this because it hasn’t; the fourth-season episode “Beware the Jabberwock, My Son” already featured some V’d-up animals. But what if they could also talk?

We could see a show version of Throg being an animal that Vought International used to develop new versions of Compound V on. As a result of these tests, the creature (we’d hope for a mouse or rat, ourselves) gained human levels of intelligence and maybe even believes he’s some kind of animal god.

The comedic potential of a tiny rodent with super-strength is high, and you know he’d enjoy punching little holes into people.

Which other Marvel characters would you like to see ridiculed on The Boys? Hit the comments below and let us know.