7 Twilight Zone Twist Endings That Are Actually Hilarious

Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone is loved for its eerie atmosphere, moral fables, and unforgettable twists. But for longtime fans of the show, it’s also full of oddball endings, over-the-top performances, and tonal whiplash that, intentional or not, can be absolutely hysterical. Part of the joy of rewatching the series is how often its dramatic build-ups lead to endings that are so ironic or absurd they cross the line into comedy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sometimes the humor was clearly by design, as Serling himself had a sharp wit. Other times, decades of distance and campy effects mean the twist hits differently than it did in the mid-century. Here are seven Twilight Zone endings that are good (or bad) enough to garner laughs.

1) “To Serve Man”

In this fan-favorite Season 3 episode, alien visitors called the Kanamits arrive on Earth with promises of peace and prosperity. They even offer humans luxurious passage to their distant homeworld. As people begin volunteering, a government cryptographer finally finishes translating the title of the Kanamits’ book, To Serve Man, and realizes too late: “It’s a cookbook!”

For many who saw the episode as a kid, the Kanamits were nightmare fuel. But on rewatch, the genius punchline combined with the low-budget big-brain costumes make the episode and its ending pure comedy. It’s even considered one of the most influential Twilight Zone endings of all time, inspiring jokes in The Simpsons and Futurama.

2) “A Most Unusual Camera”

A dark comedy with a cult following, Season 2, Episode 10, features a pair of small-time crooks who steal a camera and quickly realize it shows images from five minutes in the future. Naturally, they use it for a horse racing scam, but things spiral when a third thief appears, then a fourth, and suddenly everyone wants a piece.

The ending takes the Twilight Zone “people falling out a window” trope to the ultimate extreme, in perhaps one of the funniest physical comedy gags in the series. The final image the camera takes? The bodies of the greedy crooks piled up outside the window.

3) “Time Enough at Last”

An all-time classic, Season 1, Episode 8 follows Henry Bemis, a gentle, bookish man bullied by his boss and wife for loving to read. After surviving a nuclear blast in a bank vault, he wanders the rubble alone until he finds the public library, still intact, with all the time in the world to finally enjoy reading. Tragedy strikes when he then stumbles and smashes his glasses.

It’s classic Twilight Zone irony, that is both hilarious and devastating. Burgess Meredith as Bemis sells it with such anguish that the final punchline teeters between tear-jerking and laugh-out-loud funny.

4) “Mr. Dingle, the Strong”

In a ridiculous Season 2 episode, series regular Meredith returns to play Mr. Dingle, a sad-sack vacuum cleaner salesman who gets randomly chosen by Martians for an experiment. They give him superhuman strength, and he immediately uses it for carnival tricks and publicity stunts. Then, as quickly as they gave him powers, the aliens take them away due to his showing off. However, just before the credits roll, new aliens arrive and bestow upon him super-intelligence instead.

It’s fair to say this one is a straight-up comedy. The pacing is fast and fun, and the twist is a gag. Meredith, of course, leans into the absurdity. Not to mention—double the cartoonish alien costumes.

5) “The Masks”

Jason Foster plays a wealthy man dying in New Orleans in this Season 5 episode. From his deathbed, he invites his greedy family to his home and tells them they’ll only get their inheritance if they wear grotesque Mardi Gras masks until the clock strikes midnight. But when he dies and the masks come off… they find thier faces have warped to look like the masks.

It’s a disturbing idea, but the final reveal is almost guaranteed to conjure laughs as much as gasps. The makeup effects are exaggerated and rubbery, and the characters’ reactions take it into full-on camp territory. The episode’s moral lesson is clear — greed and cruelty disfigure the soul — but the 1960s execution adds a distinct layer of comic gold to the eerie moral tale.

6) “Uncle Simon”

In Season 5, Episode 8, Constance Ford’s Barbara Polk has spent her entire life caring for her verbally abusive uncle Simon, who seems to live just to insult her. When he finally dies, she learns his last act was to transfer his consciousness into a crude, clanking robot. If she wants her inheritance, she must continue living with, and serving, the machine.

While it’s a fairly dark premise and Ford delivers a great dramatic performance, the robot reveal is just silly, spewing Simon-style insults with a metallic drone in a goofy retro design. It’s the perfect example of an otherwise serious episode’s twist pulling the tone towards comedy.

7) “A Penny for Your Thoughts”

Season 2 features a beloved comedy episode in which bank clerk Hector B. Poole, played by Dick York, flips a coin into a newspaper vendor’s collection box, and it lands on its edge. From that moment on, he can hear people’s thoughts. He tries to use the power for good, even exposing a bank employee’s theft. The twist? The supposed thief hadn’t stolen a dime, admitting to Poole that he often daydreams of it, but never does.

The charm of the episode is in its light, playful tone, but there’s still a message under the laughs: it’s not what people think that defines them, it’s the course of action they choose to take.

Got a favorite funny twist we missed? Leave a comment below.

The Twilight Zone is available to stream on Prime Video and Paramount+.