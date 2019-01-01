‘A Series Of Unfortunate Events’ Season 3 Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Fans can now binge the final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events on Netflix, though Count Olaf isn’t exactly thrilled about it.

The new trailer for the final season features the clock that always strikes wrong and showcases the many characters of this beloved series. After many of the characters make their appearance, the clock hits 12, revealing Count Olaf looking as sinister and curmudgeonly as ever.

You can check out the trailer below, and Olaf decided to clarify what the world wrong means. “Wrong”, a word which here means: everything about the final season of this show. Now streaming, unfortunately.”

You can now check out the complete third and final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events on Netflix now.

The final season adapts the final four books, including The Slippery Slope, The Grim Grotto, The Penultimate Peril, and The End. The original story ended in a more open-ended fashion, but executive producer Barry Sonnenfeld explained that the Netflix version goes with something different, and fans should definitely be pleased with the results.

“When you see ‘The End’, you’ll think that it’s what Daniel always had in mind, though it’s not,” Sonnenfeld told EW. “It wraps up in such a strong way that you may think we came up with the idea at the beginning of the first season.”

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, A Series of Unfortunate Events is based on the best-selling series of books written by Lemony Snicket and tells the story of the Baudelaire orphans, which include Violet, Klaus, and Sunny. The orphans are now under the guardianship of Count Olaf (played by Neil Patrick Harris), who simply wants to get the inheritance that is rightfully theirs. They must now outsmart him and survive his devious plans simply to survive, but also so they can discover the truth behind their parent’s mysterious death.

You can check out the official description below.

“The extraordinary Baudelaire orphans face trials, tribulations and the evil Count Olaf in their fateful quest to unlock long-held family secrets.”

The show stars Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith, K. Todd Freeman, Usman Ally, Matty Cardarople, and Tara Strong.

A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3 is now available on Netflix.

What do you think of the series so far? Let us know in the comments!