Abbott Elementary Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

With both the writers' and actors' strikes concluded, movies and TV are getting back to work, with fan-favorite sitcom Abbott Elementary now confirming a premiere date. ABC announced their 2024 midseason premiere dates today, among them confirming that Abbott Elementary season 3 officially has a date on the calendar. Wednesday, February 7th will see the return of not only The Conners and Not Dead Yet, but a special one-hour premiere of Abbott Elementary, which will air at 9 PM ET. Unscripted comedy series Judge Steve Harvey will follow after Abbott Elementary season 3. Here's all the premiere dates confirmed by ABC Today:

ABC Mid-Season 2024 Premiere Dates

MONDAY, JANUARY 22

8:00 p.m. "The Bachelor" (two hours)

10:01 p.m. "20/20" (all-new limited edition true-crime series, title to be announced)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

8:00 p.m. "The Conners"

8:30 p.m. "Not Dead Yet"

9:00 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" (one-hour premiere)

10:00 p.m. "Judge Steve Harvey"

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

8:00 p.m. "American Idol" (two hours)

10:00 p.m. "What Would You Do?"

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

8:00 p.m. "Will Trent"

9:00 p.m. "The Rookie"

10:00 p.m. "The Good Doctor"

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

8:00 p.m. "9-1-1"

9:00 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy"

10:00 p.m. "Station 19"

New season of Abbott Elementary

The first season of Abbott Elementary was just 13 episodes, while the success of that initial batch lead to a super-sized 22-episode season for Abbott Elementary season 2. ABC has not confirmed an episode-count for Abbott Elementary season 3 yet, but considering it won't premiere until mid-season this year it seems likely that a smaller episode count is in order. An Abbott Elementary writer previously confirmed that a lower-episode order may happen as a result of the strikes, but ABC has yet to confirm if that's the case.

Abbott Elementary has been sitting on near perfect critical acclaim ever since it premiered, with a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes for season 1 and a perfect 100% approval rating on the review aggregator as well. The series has also brought in some major awards with creator and star Quinta Brunson winning the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series for the pilot episode's script, while co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph won the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, and Wendy O'Brien won Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series. The show's second season is nominated for five more Primetime Emmy Awards, but that ceremony was also delayed by the ongoing strikes. Abbott Elementary also won three Golden Globes earlier this year including Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Brunson and Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.