Abbott Elementary Season 3 Episode Order Could Be Changed Due to Writers Strike

Abbott Elementary Season 3 could end up being affected by the writers' strike announced yesterday. Brittani Nichols told Democracy Now! That the episode order could definitely get shuffled around as a result of the conflict. In the piece about Abbott Elementary and its writers, Nichols described studio efforts behind the scenes like trying to make their profession into a gig economy. So far, fans who remember the writers strike of 2008 are behind the writers. Concerns about misuse and overindulgence of AI in the writing process are front and center along with the unsustainable streaming pay rate for creatives on the lower rungs. Get ready to feel all the push and pull across the entertainment landscape for a couple of months.

"That was up to each individual writer, how much they were going to deal with people looking to have the materials turned in by yesterday. I know a lot of people wanted to turn their stuff in, because then, you know, if you complete your assignment, then they have to pay you," the writer said. "Even though we'll be on strike, you will have completed your contract. So there was a lot of pressure on writers. And, you know, that shows exactly what our labor is worth. When we withhold our labor, people panic. People were scared that there wasn't going to be anything in the pipeline to go out and create, and that's true."

"We are going to continue to withhold our labor, and that means everything from not taking meetings to not putting anything in that pipeline to not showing up for work. And that means that shows might get delayed. Abbott Elementary was supposed to go back to the room this week," Nichols continued. "We are a show that writes while we air. And so, if this strike goes on for a significant period of time, our show will not come out on time. And that could change the amount of episodes, which people, I'm sure, will be very upset about. It could change the air date. It could change a lot of different things, because there just will not be things going into that pipeline, there will not be us participating in anything that will bring profit to this industry, and that is going to cause a disruption. That's what we're counting on."

Abbott Elementary One Of The Most Popular Shows On TV

Series star Quinta Brunson has been vocal in support of her writers and the staff behind Abbott Elementary. After the show captured a Golden Globe, she made sure to shout out everyone who made their dreams a reality.

Brunson began, "wild 24 hours! golden globes for Abbott, Tyler and myself (thankful) Sag nominations for Abbott (thank you SAG!) The Abbott Hair and Makeup team are nominited for the SGA's and we are so proud of them and last but not least- Abbott Elementary has been renewed for season 3! celebrate with us tonight by watching an all new episode of Abbott, tonight at 9pm on ABC! One more- the Abbott Elementary writing staff, has been nominated for two WGA awards! They are true geniuses and I could not be more happy and proud."

Do you think Abbott is in trouble? Let us know down in the comments!