Adult Swim Fan-Favorite Seemingly Ends After 3 Seasons

A fan favorite Adult Swim animated series has seemingly come to an end after three seasons as revealed through a new update from its creator, Smiling Friends co-creator Michael Cusack. YOLO first made its debut with Adult Swim with a special pilot aired during the network’s April Fool’s Day stunt back in 2020, and the first season of the series then made its full debut later that Summer. It was such a hit that the series was then quickly picked up for a second season of episodes, and that was followed up with the third season of the series making its debut earlier this year.

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity wrapped up its third season run earlier this Spring, but there had yet to be any update about its potential future with Adult Swim. As shared through an update with fans on Instagram (as noted by @swimpedia on X), series creator Michael Cusack seemingly confirms that the series has not been renewed as he revealed that the third season would “likely be the end of the YOLO adventure” while thanking all those that helped behind the scenes with the creative process.

We are sad to report that over on Instagram, @MichaelRCusack has stated that YOLO: Rainbow Trinity is "likely be the end of the YOLO adventure." pic.twitter.com/xjjd6r5K7I — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) May 20, 2025

YOLO Ends With Adult Swim After Three Seasons

“YOLO season 3 finished airing recently and it will also likely be the end of the YOLO adventure,” YOLO series creator Michael Cusack shared on Instagram. “It was an extremely fun show to work on. I got to make silly cartoons with my friends and make new friends along the way. A trilogy collection of 3 seasons of YOLO feels right, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished 🥰👍🎉😊🙂😄😻Very grateful to @adultswim for greenlighting and giving us the freedom to make a dumb Aussie show!!” So unfortunately, it seems like YOLO: Rainbow Trinity is going to serve as the final season of the series overall.

Ahead of YOLO: Rainbow Trinity’s premiere earlier this year, Cusack opened up about the third season’s new title with ComicBook, “Because Silver Destiny was a bit more serialized in the sense that there was more of a plot going on with Lucas trying to make the love potion, and Sarah and Rachel’s conflict with each other. It was Crystal Fantasy, Silver Destiny, Rainbow Trinity, that me and [Todor Manojlovic], who plays Rachel, we came up with those on the same day when we were trying to think of, like stupid titles against YOLO, similar to Pokemon, or an anime, or something like that just to possess it up a little bit more. Silver Destiny, I just tried to make the story get there some way in the end.”

How to Watch YOLO

But as for the third season, YOLO went back to the episodic storytelling energy, “But with Season Three, there was more of a feeling to go back to see the energy of season one where it’s more contained episodes and not serializing it. And I’d say Rainbow Trinity, if anything, maybe it carved out a little bit of a vibe for the season in a subtle way to help write it, but not much more than that. Maybe a rainbow turns up here and there, but, no. It’s basically just a title that means nothing.”

If you wanted to check out YOLO‘s three seasons, you can now find the complete animated series streaming with the (renamed) HBO Max. It’s one of the more unique animated series ever released with Adult Swim, and entirely different from what you might have seen from Cusack’s work with Smiling Friends. It’s a shame it seemingly won’t continue, but three seasons is a rather strong run for a project as unique as it is.

