Adventure Time: Distant Lands Blu-ray and DVD Release Announced





Adventure Time: Distant Lands is coming home to own on March 8. Fans of the series can buy the set of specials on Blu-Ray and DVD later this month. People had been wondering if they could get their hands on these specials because of the HBO Max streaming situation. But, everything looks to be “algebraic” when it comes to watching Obsidian, Together Again, Wizard City, and BMO on the platform of your choosing. Blu-Ray copies are $19.98 while the DVDs retail for $14.98. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has done a good job of getting these seasons out into the world in a landscape where a lot of people still want physical copies of their favorite shows. Blu-rays of the show include 1080p Full HD Video and DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. So, crisp quality to look forward to. Check out the art down below:

BMO follows the lovable little robot from Adventure Time. When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

Obsidian features Marceline & Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom—and deep into their tumultuous past—to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.

Wizard City follows Peppermint Butler, starting over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep, and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence?

Together Again brings Finn and Jake together again, to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.

“Adventure Time was a groundbreaking series and a creative playground for so many talented creative artists,” said Rob Sorcher, Chief Content Officer, Cartoon Network Studios, in the same press release. “Producing Adventure Time: Distant Lands for HBO Max will allow our studio to explore this beloved world in an all-new format.”

“The enchanted world of Adventure Time has mesmerized viewers and critics alike as Finn and Jake right wrongs and battle evil,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, as part of the announcement. “The addition of these specials to the HBO Max kids and family programming lineup is sure to make kids everywhere say ‘Slam-bam-in-a-can!’”

