Adventure Time: Distant Lands Shares Official BMO Teaser, Full Trailer Coming Soon

While Cartoon Network initially debuted a teaser for the upcoming Adventure Time: Distant Lands BMO special in early April during a livestream event, the company has now officially uploaded it for everyone to watch. It's extremely brief, and cute, but also serves as an appetizer of sorts given that Cartoon Network has also confirmed that a full trailer for the special is set to arrive this week.

In case you missed it, it was announced late last year that the popular animated series would return for new specials called Adventure Time: Distant Lands on HBO Max. One imagines that the full trailed for the first of the upcoming specials might include a release date.

Here's how the four new specials were described when Adventure Time: Distant Lands was announced:

BMO follows the lovable little robot from Adventure Time. When there's a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there's only one hero to call, and it's probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

Obsidian features Marceline & Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom—and deep into their tumultuous past—to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.

Wizard City follows Peppermint Butler, starting over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep, and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence?

Together Again brings Finn and Jake together again, to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.

The first two, BMO and Obsidian, are set to premiere this year with the latter two -- Wizard City and Together Again -- following. HBO Max, the service on which these specials will premiere, is set to launch later this month, and there's a good chance BMO launches with it.

You can check out the first image of Adventure Time: Distant Lands, released as part of the announcement last year, below:

