Jeremy Renner’s Update on The Raid Style Hawkeye Season 2 Sounds Incredible

Jeremy Renner is clearing the air regarding plans for the second season of Hawkeye, including how it would take inspiration from The Raid. The actor has been doing the interview circuit to promote his new book, My Next Breath: A Memoir, dishing dirt on all things Marvel-related. Of course, the topic of Hawkeye has come up, and whether or not fans can expect Season 2 down the road. While Renner didn’t confirm Hawkeye Season 2 is happening, he did discuss how the talks went. The big takeaway is that Renner didn’t deny the rumor of The Raid and its one-location setting playing a role.

The Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz podcast spoke to Jeremy Renner, with Horowitz asking about the rumors that Hawkeye Season 2 would be “Raid style” with a single location, and also feature Clint Barton’s brother. “Some of that’s true, I don’t know,” Renner replied when asked if there were any truths to the rumor. “We got into it a little bit, storywise, and in just doing another season. Everyone’s interested in it. I’m like, ‘Yeah man, of course, who would say no to that?’ I think there are a lot of ideas that they still got to figure out. And I’m always game to do it. It’s a fun world and I love being a part of it.”

Renner added that doing Marvel projects brings him extra currency because of the kids that he works with in the foundation that he runs. It helps to keep the cool factor and keeps it relevant in their minds.

The Raid is a 2011 action thriller directed and written by Gareth Evans. It follows an Indonesian police force as they try to take down a drug lord’s apartment block. However, they are quickly overwhelmed by the drug lord’s forces and have to fight their way out for survival. The movie was retitled The Raid: Redemption when Sony Pictures picked it up for distribution in the U.S.

The Hawkeye star recently made other comments regarding why a second season never happened. During an appearance on the podcast High Performance, Renner said Hawkeye Season 2 didn’t happen because there was a disagreement with Disney over how much he would have been paid. Renner said Disney offered him half the salary that he earned in the first season of Hawkeye, which pretty much brought those talks to a screeching halt. He did clarify that this disagreement was with the Disney parent company and their accountants, and not with Marvel Studios.

“They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money,” Renner said. “I’m like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount.”

Renner then referenced his gruesome snowplow accident when trying to discern Disney’s reasoning for lowballing him. “I’m like, ‘I’m sorry? Why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season,’” he said. “This is not Marvel, mind you. This is like, just Disney, not even really Disney. It’s just the penny pinchers, the accountants … Sadly, I still love the character. I’d still love to do it, but I I had to defend myself. I didn’t ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made made the first season. So it’s all disheartening that that didn’t happen, but that’s fine.”

Brad Winderbaum, Head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios, said that the studio was considering new seasons for Hawkeye and Agatha All Along, and are just waiting for the right opportunities to revisit these shows.

“Hawkeye is another one that feels like you can make a second season of that show because it’s Christmas, because it’s Clint and Kate. You can kind of revisit it whenever, and we’re looking for opportunities to do that,” Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly.

Hawkeye featured the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. In the comics, Kate picks up the mantle of Hawkeye after the Avengers disassembled. The Hawkeye TV show sees Kate share the Hawkeye mantle with Clint Barton by season’s end. Hawkeye is notable for also reintroducing Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin to the MCU following the cancellation of Netflix’s Marvel shows. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh also guest stars as Yelena Belova, who is hired to kill Clint Barton after he’s framed for the murder of Yelena’s sister, Black Widow.

