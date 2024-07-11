Agatha All Along Star Kathryn Hahn Sings a Recap of the Entire Marvel Cinematic Universe

Kathryn Hahn is using the power of song to get viewers of Agatha All Along caught up on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Agatha All Along is the first Marvel show to stream on Disney+ in 2024, and is a spinoff of WandaVision, Marvel’s first Disney+ streaming series. It stars Kathryn Hahn as the evil witch Agatha Harkness, who was the primary antagonist of WandaVision. After being stuck in Westview by a Scarlet Witch spell, Agatha All Along will follow Hahn’s titular character while she embarks on a new journey. If you’re worried about the MCU’s complicated history, don’t fret, as Agatha All Along‘s featured star has a song that will get you caught up.

Jimmy Kimmel Live has had Kathryn Hahn on all week as a special guest host, and she ended her opening monologue Wednesday night with a bit on the MCU. While revealing her Agatha All Along co-star Joe Locke has a guest, Hahn mentioned how people keep asking her if they need to watch every single Marvel movie and TV show before tuning into Agatha All Along. While the answer is “no,” if you do want the MCU’s history, she’s going to sing a song recapping all of the important events.

Kathryn Hahn sings a song recapping the MCU

Kathryn Hahn promoting Agatha All Along on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kathryn Hahn’s song opens with a verse on Iron Man and the Avengers; specifically, how buff and bangable/bankable Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and Hulk are. “A cinematic team of heroes spread across the galaxy. Vin Diesel got paid millions just to voice a frig-gin talking tree,” she sings. “They fought so many villains who were mean and diabolical. One was colored purple with a chin that looked like testicles.”

Helping the Agatha All Along star with vocals is a group of singers dressed as Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Captain America, and Scarlet Witch. The MCU history song ends with Hahn plugging Agatha All Along, and the corporate synergy of promoting the Marvel show on ABC, which all fall under the Disney corporate umbrella.

What is Agatha: All Along about?

(L-R): Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Teen (Joe Locke), Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), and Ali Ahn (Alice Wu-Gulliver).

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

Agatha All Along debuts with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 18th on Disney+.