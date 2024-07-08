Agatha All Along Trailer Reveals Connection to Doctor Strange 2

Agatha Harkness is tied to the Scarlet Witch in more ways than we initially realized. The Halloween spooky season is being taken over by Agatha All Along, the Disney+ series that sees Kathryn Hahn reprise her role of Agatha Harkness from WandaVision. For those who may not remember, WandaVision concluded with Wanda Maximoff trapping Agatha in a spell that confined her to Westview. The first trailer for Agatha All Along addresses his plot point in an interesting manner while also revealing a key element of how Agatha is still connected to the Scarlet Witch.

Just before the one-minute mark in the new Agatha All Along trailer we see Kathryn Hahn’s titular character investigating the death of an unknown witch in a police coroner’s office. The tag on the unidentified body magically fills with the name “Wanda Maximoff,” with Agatha interrupted by Aubrey Plaza’s Rio. “That witch is gone, leaving you trapped in her distorted spell,” Rio tells Agatha. This is in reference to the events in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Scarlet Witch went rogue after being influenced by the Darkhold. Scarlet Witch was killed in Doctor Strange 2, meaning she’s unable to free Agatha from her spell. However, Rio instructs Agatha to “Claw your way out,” and we get a glimpse of Agatha gaining her freedom.

Marvel changes title of WandaVision spinoff starring Agatha Harkness

If you’re a close follower of all things Marvel, then you’re probably aware that Agatha’s WandaVision spinoff has undergone quite a few name changes. It’s previous subtitles — Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries, Agatha: House of Harkness, and Agatha: The Lying Witch with a Great Wardrobe — were all red herrings, and the official title is Agatha All Along. Marvel confirmed the Agatha All Along title during its Disney Upfronts Presentation in May, as well as the streaming show debuting with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 18th.

The Agatha: The Lying Witch with a Great Wardrobe title appears to be a fun ode to the fantasy novel The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Not long after the official Marvel Studios account on X (formerly Twitter) shared the key art, the post was quickly deleted.

What is Agatha: All Along about?

Kathryn Hahn in the Disney+ Marvel series Agatha All Along.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along premiere September 18th.