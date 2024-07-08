Revenge is a witch. Marvel Studios on Monday conjured up the Agatha All Along trailer, and it shows the ancient witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) powerless after she attempted to steal Wanda Maximoff’s magic in Wandavision. The new Disney+ series — which is set after the chaos magic-wielding Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) seemingly sacrificed herself to destroy the Darkhold across the multiverse in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — returns to Westview, New Jersey, where Agatha/”Agnes” has been trapped all along.

“That witch is gone, leaving you trapped in her distorted spell,” fellow witch Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) tells Agatha in her fantasized reality as a Mare of Easttown-styled detective. “Claw your way out.” More than 300 years after she betrayed her Salem coven by practicing the darkest of magic, Agatha is gathering a new coven to walk the Witches’ Road.

A new plot synopsis states, “In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness (Hahn) finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen (Joe Locke) helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.”

(L-R): Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Teen (Joe Locke), Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp), and Ali Ahn (Alice Wu-Gulliver).

Hahn, Plaza, and Locke (Heartstopper) star in the MCU-set WandaVision spinoff opposite Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live), Ali Ahn (Supernatural), Maria Dizzia (School Spirits), Okwui Okpokwasili (The Exorcist: Believer), Debra Jo Rupp (WandaVision), and stage legend Patti Lupone as Lilia Calderu. WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer created the Marvel Television series, which arrives with a two-episode premiere Sept. 18th and runs throughout the Halloween season on Disney+.

“Agatha is really fun, but it’s really scary and it gets quite dramatic,” Marvel Studios’ head of television and streaming, Brad Winderbaum, said on the official Marvel podcast. “She’s an amazing anti-hero and that show, it lures you in with the fun of Halloween. And before you know it you’re crying. I’ll put it to you that way: It’s a Marvel brand of scary. It’s a Halloween show. There are deadly stakes in this series. It’s a fun ride, but it’s a dangerous one.”