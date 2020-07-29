Agents of SHIELD: Chloe Bennet Addresses Playing Quake Again

Agents of SHIELD is coming to an end in a couple of weeks, and fans are curious to know if any of the characters will be showing up again in other Marvel projects. Recently, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake), debunked rumors that she’s involved with a Secret Warriors spin-off. While she’s not currently set to play Quake again, Bennet did tell Looper that she’d be open to suiting up for Marvel in the future.

“I definitely would,” Bennet said when asked if she’d return. “I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it’s meant to me — it hasn’t really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn’t really feel like I’m done playing her yet.”

She added, “I think once the last episode airs and the show is really out of my life, I think that will be an interesting feeling. But I can never say never. I mean, Coulson’s died like 800 times. I don’t think I realized when I first auditioned for the role how much this entire entity, how much this character, how much this universe and how much SHIELD was going to be just a part of me for the rest of my life. I definitely would be open to playing her again. But I have not been asked to, so… But, listen, ‘Coulson Lives’ started on Twitter, so who knows?”

This isn’t the first time Bennet has talked about playing Quake in the future. Earlier this year, she said something similar to Playboy. “If they would have me, I would love to be part of that. She’s an Avenger in certain comic books, so I would absolutely love that. With the Marvel universe, you can never say never.”

Tonight’s episode of Agents of SHIELD is expected to be a big one for Daisy as she’ll be reuniting with her mother for the first time since season two. You can read the official description for the episode below:

“After Enoch’s sacrifice propelled them out of the time storm, the team arrives back in 1983 where Nathanial and Kora are hard at work building an army of hand-selected anarchist Inhumans at Afterlife. When the agents split up to cover more ground, Daisy is tasked with protecting Jiaying and is compelled to confront her mother for the first time since her death; while the others quickly learn they’ll need to face yet another supercharged former enemy in order to stop Malick.”

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.