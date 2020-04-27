Agents Of SHIELD Releases Final Season One Month Teaser

✖

The final season of Agents of SHIELD is now officially just one month away and now that we've got a release date, ABC is going all-in on the marketing for the team's last go-around. Monday afternoon, the network unveiled another first look at the show; a look that dives into the period-piece aspect of this season by going full-on 1930s New York. The teaser itself is pretty simple — Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet), Alphonso Mackenzie (Henry Simmons), Deke Shaw (Jeff Ward), and the LMD of Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) arrive in their era-specific clothing as they walk along a cobble street — even with a poster from Universal's Dracula movie looming large in the background.

For continuity freaks, the detail is really spot-on; Dracula first hit theaters February 14, 1931, the same year these agents find themselves in when the show kicks off. You can see the quick teaser for yourself below.

Everything we've seen from the marketing of this season has been circa 1930s Americana, where the agents have gone in an attempt to elude Chronicom bounty hunters. Last October, Bennet herself teased the team would go throughout different decades in time on their mission to save the world.

"I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet told DigitalSpy at the time. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD."

"For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun,” she added. “When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

Agents of SHIELD Season Seven premieres Wednesday, May 27th.

What surprises do you think are in store for the final season of the hit ABC show? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

