Agents of SHIELD’s Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley Talk Macklena, Nick Fury, and Fan Reactions

Agents of SHIELD came to an end last night and the fate of all the show's fan-favorite characters was revealed. While some decided to retire, others stayed with SHIELD, including Mack. The character played by Henry Simmons was appointed the Director of SHIELD at the end of season five, and he managed to hold on to the title through the end of the series. We last see Mack on his new helicarrier base rocking a long coat that's very reminiscent of Nick Fury's look. During a recent round of interviews with the cast, ComicBook.com asked Simmons if the similar outfit was something that was discussed on set.

"Quite honestly, the original getup, everything underneath the pants, and everything was really... I don't know if it was intentional, but it was very similar to Nick Fury," Simmons explained. "And the powers that be were like, 'No, let's, let's nix that, because we don't want to have any overlap or anything like that. We just want Mack to be his individual Director.' And I appreciated that. So, but yeah. Let me tell you something, there's a power to wearing a full-length coat like that, and there's just something about it. When you put on a coat, and it goes down to your ankles, and it's going in the wind, there's power in that."

Simmons and his onscreen partner, Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez), also spoke about their characters' romance and how they think fans will react to the show's finale.

"I think they'll be happy," Cordova-Buckley shared. "We've seen them go through so much. They both sacrificed so much, and given so much to the team for them to end up together, but also be individuals. She's doing her own thing, he's in command. I just love that. It feels like the relationship's now settled for Mack and Elena. They're both in places professionally, and personally, and individually, and in a relationship that they both feel very comfortable, and stable, and I think it's a great ending for them in a way."

"Yeah. Yeah. I agree," Simmons added. "Look, the thing is, is that, I think people will be happy, but hopefully they won't be satisfied, because you always want to leave them wanting more. So I really think that's what's going to happen."

The first six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are currently streaming on Netflix, and the series finale is available to watch on Hulu.

