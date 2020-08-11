Agents of SHIELD Reveals Epic Trailer for This Week's Series Finale

✖

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. comes to an end this week with "The End Is At Hand" and "What We're Fighting For" comprising a two-part finale event. Ahead of this epic send off for the fan-favorite series the series has released a truly epic trailer that both looks back at the series as well as gives fans a glimpse at what's coming for the team's final mission its series finale. You can check it out for yourself below.

An ordinary team became extraordinary heroes. You won't want to miss Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD's final mission, Wednesday at 9|8c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/LxlnUGvhsP — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) August 9, 2020

As the series heads into its final two hours, there are still a lot of questions that remain, including those about Fitz's whereabouts, whether he is alive or not, will the team make it back to their own timeline, and is SHIELD gone for good in the new one just to name a few. Perhaps the biggest question, however, is whether the beloved characters in the series end their stories on a positive note. However, the Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finale shakes out, the finality of it all isn't lost on the cast.

"The beginning of Season 7, knowing that it would be our last season. there was just such a finality about 'these will be the last stories to be told,'" Ming-Na Wen told TV Guide.

"The ending was kind of — the way that we shot it, we had so much to shoot, and they were literally going to knock down the studios like a day after," Chloe Bennet explained. "It was less focused on the nostalgia and the whole picture of the fact that we were ending. There was a lot of action, and I was kind of really focused on making sure I didn't get punched in the face."

"I was just hoping I wouldn't get cut out of Iron Man because it was such an amazing cast," Clark Gregg added. "To turn around, I think 11 or 12 years later, having done six movies, 130-some episodes of this TV show? It's been a hell of a ride."

You can check out the official synopsis for the final episodes of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. below.

‘With their backs against the wall and Nathaniel and Sibyl edging ever closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history books, the agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms. This is their most important fight, and it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present, to survive.”

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s two-part series finale begins on Wednesday, August 12th, at 9 PM ET on ABC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.