ALF Marathon and New Promos Coming to Shout! Factory TV in April

Fans learned earlier this year that Shout! Factory had secured the rights to the sitcom ALF, which would likely come with the release of some exciting home-video sets, but as fans wait for updates on a future release, you can tune in to Shout! Factory TV in April for a marathon of the entire series. While ALF is currently available for purchase on a variety of platforms, fans can watch the series for free on its ad-supported tier through a variety of platforms, with the marathon also set to feature all-new promos featuring the beloved Alien Life Form. The ALF Marathon on Shout! Factory TV will kick off on April 8th at 8 p.m. ET.

Per press release, “ALF is taking over Shout! Factory TV for over two days of everyone’s favorite wise-cracking, cat-eating alien. All 102 episodes (51 hours) from ALF‘s four-season run on NBC will be presented in order from start to finish. We’ll be celebrating ALF‘s return to streaming with all-new interstitials featuring ALF himself!”

ALF is now available to purchase on Amazon by episodes or seasons.

It is also available to stream here:

SFTV O&O

Amazon Channels

IMDb TV

The Roku Channel

Roku Premium Subscription

Sling TV

STIRR

Tubi

ALF follows the adventures of Gordon Shumway, a furry, wise-cracking alien from the planet Melmac who crash lands into the garage of the Tanner family. The Tanners offer him a home and give him the nickname ALF, short for “Alien Life Form.” Created by Tom Patchett (The Carol Burnett Show) and Paul Fusco (also the puppeteer for ALF), the half-hour sitcom rose to popularity in the late 1980s cementing itself in the pop culture zeitgeist.

“I couldn’t be more excited that Shout! Factory will be marketing and distributing ALF and working with the series’ creators, Paul Fusco and Tom Patchett,” Jeffrey Peisch, SVP of programming and new business development, shared in a statement when the studio acquired the franchise. “ALF was an instant classic when it debuted on network television over 30 years ago, and the series stands the test of time and appeals to multiple generations.”

Series creators Patchett and Fusco called Shout! Factory “the home-away-from-Melmac that ALF has been looking for. We’re looking forward to bringing you ALF in a totally new way — with new content, unseen art, and restored footage not seen in 30 years. This is the moment ALF fans have been waiting for.”

Will you be tuning in to the marathon? Let us know in the comments below!