Alien: Earth – What Is that Strange Buzzing Sound (And Why Can Only Wendy Hear It)?

The Xenomorphs may not find Prodigy City as fun a playground as a ship with a crew that has no chance of escaping. In Alien: Earth, after a Weyland-Yutani ship goes down, Ms. Yutani wants to retrieve the dangerous cargo, which is now running amok. However, Prodigy CEO Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin) believes he has a claim to whatever is on the ship because it’s now in his territory. To ensure he gets everything he wants, Kavalier agrees to send his “Lost Boys,” a group of new hybrid beings, combining synthetic bodies with human consciousnesses inside. They’re untested in the field, but Prodigy has high hopes for them, especially after learning what their leader, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) is capable of.

Wendy is happy to play Prodigy’s game because her brother, Joe (Alex Lawther), is a medic in Prodigy City and one of the responders to the scene of the crash. There’s an opportunity for her to see him again, so she doesn’t care about what dangers lie ahead. Unfortunately, Wendy is in more trouble than she realizes because of a strange buzzing sound, which only she can hear, that keeps bothering her.

There’s Something Strange Going on in Prodigy City in Alien: Earth

The culprit behind the crash is a xenomorph drone that gets loose. Of course, at this point in the timeline, the events of the first Alien movie have yet to take place, meaning the Weyland-Yutani crew isn’t aware of what Facehuggers are capable of. The familiar horrors take place, and the ship crashes into a tower full of people. Prodigy Search and Rescue answers the call and shows up on the scene, ready to help. As they make their way through the ship, though, they start to realize the crash didn’t kill most of the crew. Some of them died from having their chest burst open, while others kicked the bucket in strange ways. It soon comes to light that creatures other than the Xenomorph are free, such as a bug-like monster that sucks the blood out of people.

When Wendy and her friends arrive in Prodigy City, they meet the extraterrestrial threats, but some of them are more inquisitive than frightened. They realize they aren’t humans anymore and don’t break easily, so they push forward as if they’re indestructible. While Wendy embraces that attitude, she can’t shake this strange feeling because she keeps hearing a buzzing sound in her ears. Alien: Earth doesn’t explain the cause of it in its first two episodes, but there are plenty of possibilities, and none of them mean good things for Wendy.

Alien: Earth‘s Hybrids May Not Be as Perfect as They Seem

The easy explanation for Wendy’s issue is that one of the aliens is in her head. xenomorphs don’t have that kind of ability, so it would have to be one of its fellow lab rats that’s behind the whole thing. However, that scenario doesn’t explain why Wendy gets singled out. It might be because she’s the first to undergo the hybrid procedure, but that seems unlikely at the moment. Alien: Earth does go out of its way to point out that Wendy is different from her counterparts, being able to control technology without being taught how to do it and withstand frequencies too high for the human ear. She may be evolving, which allows her to form a connection to higher forms of life.

Kavalier never goes into detail about what he uses for the hybrid creation process. Still, his excitement at the thought of stealing Weyland-Yutani’s property sure makes it seem like he’s aware of the power that resides in the cosmos. He could have some of his own back on Neverland and is using it to create the hybrids. That would explain why the buzzing sound gets worse when Wendy gets close to the eggs in Episode 2, as she’s just as much alien as she is human. The absence of hybrids from the rest of the Alien franchise makes it feel like Wendy is living on borrowed time, and if that’s really the case, there’s no doubt that the buzzing sound could have something to do with her impending demise.

