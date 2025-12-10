Alien vs. Predator Crossover Chances in Alien: Earth Season 2 Addressed by Creator (& Fans Should Be Happy)

With the arrival of Predator: Badlands into theaters earlier this year, many fans of the Alien franchise took notice of the inclusion of Weyland-Yutani in the story of Dek. This clever nod confirms that the Alien and Predator franchises are once again taking place in the same universe, leaving many viewers to wonder when the extraterrestrials will meet once again. With the original Alien Vs. Predator and its follow-up, Alien vs Predator: Requiem, failing to gain the same acclaim as some of their predecessors, many are left wondering if there will be a successful third outing. For those hoping to see the Yautja in Alien: Earth’s second season, show creator Noah Hawley has added some earth-shattering commentary.

In a recent interview during the Smartless podcast, Hawley shot down the possibility of a Predator appearing in the second season of Alien: Earth, “No, not onto the show, I don’t think. I think Dan Trachtenberg, who made Prey and has made the Badlands movie — you know, I loved Prey. I think he’s doing a great job with that franchise. He clearly has a plan there. I’ve met Dan once, we’re not kind of coordinating any of that stuff. So, it’s not really my plan to do it.” So if a Predator isn’t set to arrive in the popular FX series, why is this good news? Well, we’re more than happy to break it down.

Alien Vs. Predator Resurrection

While there’s no denying that it would be a fun twist to throw a Yautja into the mix of Alien: Earth, the television series is a story that wouldn’t act as the best introduction of these two franchises meeting in this brave new world. Elements peppered throughout both storylines, such as in Predator: Badlands, are a neat way to build toward a potential crossover down the line, but bringing in a living, breathing Predator into the mix needs to be an event that breaks down the walls of both franchises. Keeping this in mind, we have an idea as to how this could best work.

Dan Trachtenberg has been the driving force behind the Yautja’s resurgence, beginning with the critically acclaimed movie Prey, and so, giving the director the reins of this long-awaited crossover makes the most sense. However, this meeting of the worlds could expand past one single movie, and who better to direct the second half than Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez? Seeing a one-two punch of crossover films that has Trachtenberg tackling a more Predator-focused part of the series while Alvarez handles the Xenomorph side of the aisle would be the method that would be as epic as the franchise demands. As of the writing of this article, no official crossover has been announced, but with the Alien and Predator franchises arguably at their strongest, it seems like the perfect time to smash these worlds together.

