7 Best Shows on Prime Video You Didn’t Know Were Streaming

Prime Video is one of the best streaming services for TV shows, and the platform is home to tons of titles that subscribers probably haven’t noticed. A top-notch curator of original content, Prime Video boasts great exclusive series such as The Expanse, The Boys, Fleabag, Fallout, and many more. However, there also exist numerous excellent non-Prime original series that are available to stream as part of a subscription to the platform. From British greats to legendary sci-fi shows, Prime Video’s best titles come from different networks and decades. Audiences can take a look through Prime Video’s catalog to find some underrated shows, but there are a select few that stand out as the best surprises the streamer has to offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The following seven TV series are excellent options among Prime Video’s vast library, and subscribers may not be aware that they can stream them right now.

Humans

Among the best sci-fi shows of the last decade, Humans paints a captivating portrait of artificial intelligence. The story centers on a group of highly intelligent humanoids known as synths. Although the synths were designed to serve humans, their heightened consciousness leads them to make lives of their own, rebelling against the humans who have mistreated them. Humans was sadly cancelled after its third season, but the series is still well worth watching thanks to its engaging story and relevant themes. The British series also includes some compelling character arcs and mesmerizing acting performances. Every sci-fi fan with a Prime Video subscription needs to watch Humans.

Manhattan

Those who loved Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will enjoy Manhattan‘s broader depiction of the events surrounding the first atomic bomb’s construction. Set in Los Alamos, New Mexico, Manhattan primarily follows fictional scientists and their families as they navigate the challenges of living at the epicenter of an immense historical development. Heavily dramatized but still rooted in true history, Manhattan tackles a variety of subjects from ethical dilemmas to suspicions of spies to the effects of radiation. The show’s core group of characters all take interesting directions, and the larger narrative is gripping and intense. Manhattan aired two seasons before its cancellation, though it packs an impressive amount of material in its short length, cementing it as a must-watch for history buffs and fans of period dramas.

Hannibal

A first-rate psychological thriller, Hannibal fixates on the notorious serial killer depicted in books and movies. The series follows FBI profiler Will Graham’s (Hugh Dancy) investigation of Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) as the two learn about each other and develop a fascinating relationship. A gripping character study of the character that inspired the famous film Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal also incorporates horror elements into its narrative, making for some truly unsettling sequences. Mikkelsen’s performance is the highlight of the series, and the rest of the cast is at the top of their game. All three seasons of Hannibal are available to stream on Prime Video.

Downton Abbey

When it comes to British period dramas, viewers likely won’t find one better than Downton Abbey. Set in the early 20th century, the series centers on the affluent Crawley family as they live through many noteworthy historical events. Downton Abbey offers an intricate characterization of the period, and the people at the center of its narrative all take on unique qualities. The show also features some exceptional acting performances from the likes of Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, and Elizabeth McGovern. Still an iconic piece of television, Downton Abbey is enjoyable from start to finish. Prime Video subscribers can stream all six seasons of Downton Abbey.

Battlestar Galactica

One of the best sci-fi shows of all time, Battlestar Galactica hasn’t aged at all over the two decades since it premiered. A reinvention of the 1970s TV series of the same name, Battlestar Galactica chronicles a future solar system where humans face the emergence of a deadly android threat known as Cylons. When almost all humans are wiped out, the survivors dwell on spaceships, and one military vessel is tasked with leading them safely to Earth in hopes of starting a new colony. Defined by its intriguing character arcs and thought-provoking political themes, Battlestar Galactica represents storytelling at its finest. At the same time, the series boasts exhilarating action and drama, making it a challenge to find Battlestar Galactica unappealing. A true masterpiece of sci-fi television, Battlestar Galactica still hasn’t received enough praise, and Prime Video subscribers should take the chance to watch all four seasons of the show.

Bates Motel

Horror fans need to check out Bates Motel. The show serves as a modern prequel to Psycho, telling the origin story of mysterious Bates Motel owner Norman Bates. With Freddie Highmore in the lead role, Bates Motel fixates on Norman’s life with his mother Norma, played by Vera Farmiga. The series’ cast members deliver memorable interpretations of their characters amid Bates Motel‘s unnerving story. Presenting a captivating examination of Norman’s psyche, Bates Motel peels back the layers of its central figure using plenty of suspense. Horror fans who want to be glued to their screen through five seasons of superb TV need to stream Bates Motel on Prime Video now.

Taboo

Taboo ranks among the most underrated TV gems on Prime Video. The BBC limited series stars Tom Hardy as a British national who becomes embroiled in 19th-century London’s criminal underworld. Taboo‘s dark and mysterious tone keeps viewers engaged while Hardy’s magnetic lead performance elevates the show. A great deal of brutality intensifies the show’s illustration of the politics and corruption of the era. Taboo is far from the first British gangster period drama to exist, and Hardy’s role in the better-known series Peaky Blinders is far more memorable, but the miniseries still makes for an engrossing watch.

All of these titles are currently available to stream on Prime Video.