7 Must-See Shows If You Loved The Expanse

The Expanse delivered outstanding sci-fi thrills over its six seasons on SYFY and Prime Video, and only a small number of shows have rivaled its success. Basing its story on James S.A. Corey’s series of novels, The Expanse takes place 300 years in the future when humans have colonized the Solar System. The space opera’s narrative centers on the misfit crew of an independent spaceship and chronicles the rising conflict between the governments of Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt while a universe-altering threat emerges. Featuring an exceptional ensemble cast of Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, and many more, The Expanse boasts a deeply engaging story with tons of fascinating characters. Three years have now passed since The Expanse ended, and fans may be looking to fill the void left by the spectacular sci-fi show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These seven TV series will satisfy The Expanse fans’ craving for compelling character arcs, impeccable world-building, and thought-provoking political themes.

Battlestar Galactica

Long before The Expanse captivated the sci-fi TV world, Battlestar Galactica was all the rage. A reimagining of the 1978 series of the same name, Battlestar Galactica aired for four seasons from 2004 to 2009. The show revolves around a distant interplanetary civilization fighting for survival in the wake of a devastating attack by a powerful enemy. The survivors — among them the military crew of the Battlestar Galactica spaceship — lead a mission to reach Earth. Battlestar Galactica remains a pioneer of sci-fi television thanks to its array of well-developed characters and insightful commentary on politics, religion, and humanity. In addition to its intricate story, Battlestar Galactica is effortlessly entertaining. Those searching for action-packed thrills reminiscent of The Expanse‘s epic space battles against a backdrop of relevant themes will thoroughly enjoy Battlestar Galactica.

For All Mankind

Fans of The Expanse have long deemed For All Mankind a suitable prequel to the Prime Video show. Since 2019, Apple TV+ has released four seasons of For All Mankind, and they are all absolutely gripping. An alternate history in which the Soviet Union defeated the United States in the Space Race in the 1960s, For All Mankind depicts the widespread impact of an accelerated American space program in all facets of life. For All Mankind‘s intriguing group of characters include astronauts, politicians, and ordinary citizens in both the U.S. and abroad. Outside of For All Mankind‘s compelling sci-fi narrative that takes its characters to the moon, Mars, and elsewhere in the cosmos, the series generates top-notch interpersonal drama and gratifying character development over its decades-spanning plot. It’s interesting to ponder how For All Mankind‘s alternate reality of advanced space exploration could lead to a story similar to The Expanse. But even on its own, For All Mankind is a brilliant series for any lover of sci-fi and history.

Game of Thrones

The Expanse has often been labeled as Game of Thrones in space, and there exist plenty of good reasons for that comparison. An adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire books, Game of Thrones takes viewers across the fantasy land of Westeros, fixating on its many royal figures and ordinary people. Game of Thrones spanned eight seasons on HBO from 2011 to 2019, though the final season’s writing took a giant pitfall, according to most viewers. Much like The Expanse, Game of Thrones heavily emphasizes intense power struggles and riveting political drama, with a mystifying note of the supernatural. Although the brutality in Game of Thrones far exceeds that of The Expanse, the two shows share compelling side plots and fascinating character arcs marked by moral grayness and meaningful themes. Those who loved The Expanse and have not yet watched Game of Thrones will revel in experiencing HBO’s masterpiece.

Silo

Silo doesn’t take place in outer space; in fact, the vast majority of its story occurs underground. Still, the Apple TV+ series compares to The Expanse in several major ways. Silo has aired two seasons thus far since its premiere in 2023, detailing a future society forced to live in underground silos to escape toxic air caused by nuclear war. In this dystopian civilization, an engineer in one silo’s mechanical sector uncovers shocking revelations about her world, igniting the flame of rebellion. The strong political nature of Silo‘s narrative likens it to The Expanse‘s deep themes about power and oppression. Moreover, Silo‘s interesting characters and surprising plot twists produce an engaging narrative reminiscent of The Expanse‘s exciting plot. Silo features plenty of action, but its slow-burn style of plot development paves the way for some extremely satisfying payoffs. The Expanse approached its plot progression in a similar manner, thus, anyone who was hooked on the Prime Video gem should head over to Apple TV+ and watch Silo.

Babylon 5

Another legendary sci-fi show similar to The Expanse, Babylon 5 sets its story far into the future when humans and extraterrestrial beings live among each other. But the relationships between the Solar System’s various factions aren’t always peaceful, as war permeates Babylon 5‘s five seasons. A masterclass in world-building and character development, Babylon 5 was a groundbreaking TV show in the 1990s, and it remains a model of excellence today. The series also examines relevant real-world issues through a nuanced lens. Babylon 5‘s many perspectives in its complex narrative are strikingly similar to The Expanse‘s network of characters. Any fan of The Expanse who seeks more excellent sci-fi should add Babylon 5 to their watchlist immediately.

Foundation

Apple TV+’s impressive lineup of sci-fi shows also includes Foundation. Based on Isaac Asimov’s novel of the same title, the show takes place in a futuristic galaxy ruled by a genetic dynasty. A mathematician’s use of psychohistory to predict the future sparks a chain reaction of world-changing events. Foundation‘s story is certainly complicated at times, and the series’ slow-paced first seasons may be hard to get through, but the show’s payoff is worth the investment. Fixated on the affairs of both powerful figures and smaller individuals, Foundation develops a huge, fascinating world comparable to The Expanse. Additionally, Foundation‘s vast number of planets and locations and depictions of space travel will please those who enjoyed The Expanse. It may not appear nearly as riveting at first, but The Expanse fans should give Foundation a chance.

Firefly

A limited series comprised of just 14 episodes, Firefly was released in 2002. Despite its short length, the show remarkably manages to establish great characters and an absorbing story. Set 500 years in the future, Firefly focuses on the nine-member crew of a small spaceship who fly from one corner of the galaxy to the next in search of adventure while avoiding the factions hunting them. Firefly‘s plot is strikingly similar to The Expanse, and the space Western is just as good. In addition to its enjoyable group of main characters, Firefly boasts intricate world-building and a great deal of fun action scenes. Fans of The Expanse seeking an exhilarating ride of a show that can also be binged fairly quickly will find a perfect match in Firefly.

All of these titles are available to rent, purchase, or stream across various platforms.