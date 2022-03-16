Amazon’s The Boys Spin-Off Series Adds Sabrina Star

Amazon’s already announced spin-off of The Boys, a superhero college-set series within the universe, has undergone some changes in casting recently with the departure of two stars, Shane Paul McGhie and Aimee Carrero, and now one of those roles has already been filled. Deadline reports that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Chance Perdomo has been tapped to take on the role previously held by McGhie, revealing that the part has underdone “creative changes” with the arrival of new showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters behind the scenes. Who Perdomo will be playing in the series remains to be seen but a character with superpowers seems like a really safe bet.

The spinoff is described as an irreverent, R-rated show that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. The cast for the series also includes previously announced talent Maddie Phillips, Lizzie Broadway, Reina Hardesty, and Jax Sinclair. A title nor a production start date has not been confirmed by the streamer yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chance Perdomo in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

This series was previously announced as being in the works by Amazon prior to the most recent series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated series with at least one in-canon episode, but neither of these may be the last spin-off from the show which has already proven to be a runaway hit for Amazon. Speaking in a previous interview, executive producer Evan Goldberg confirmed that they consider all ideas for spin-offs and that Diabolical came about because of discussing feature film ideas.

“We’d been messing around with some live-action movie ideas,” Goldberg revealed to Variety regarding the origins of Diabolical. “And then when the idea to make the ‘Diabolical’ show came around, we were like, this is perfect. And then we kind of ripped off ‘Baby’s Day Out.’….We’re talking about spinoffs all the time. We’re working on numerous different ideas. Some will not happen, some will. But I think we got more franchising to do. We can grow. We can grow like Laser Baby.”

It was previously confirmed that the upcoming series will be taking its cues from the arc in the comic books that made fun of Marvel’s X-Men, which is exactly where the “Godolkin Univeristy” location hails from. In the pages of the comics, John Godolkin is a caricature of Charles Xavier with his group being called, what else, The G-Men. It’s unclear if this specific team will be featured in the series but it seems likely.

As for The Boys itself, season three will premiere on Friday, June 3 on Prime Video with three episodes.