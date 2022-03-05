Amazon’s The Boys Considering More Spinoffs, Animated Series Came From Scrapped Movie Idea

This week saw the release of The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated spinoff of the Amazon Prime Video drama series featuring some episodes that are in-canon with the Emmy-nominated show and others that are just for fun. The series marks the first spinoff from the show but Prime Video previously confirmed another show, a live-action one, is also in the works, and apparently they’ve talked about even more. Speaking in a new interview, series executive producer Evan Goldberg opened up about how the new series came about from considering other Thepreviously confirmed another show, a live-action one, is also in the works, and apparently they’ve talked about even more Boys projects and that spinoffs are always on their mind.

“We’d been messing around with some live-action movie ideas,” Goldberg revealed to Variety regarding the origins of Diabolical. “And then when the idea to make the ‘Diabolical’ show came around, we were like, this is perfect. And then we kind of ripped off ‘Baby’s Day Out.’….We’re talking about spinoffs all the time. We’re working on numerous different ideas. Some will not happen, some will. But I think we got more franchising to do. We can grow. We can grow like Laser Baby.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The live-action spinoff of The Boys that’s in the works has Agent Carter alumni Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters attached to serve as showrunners for the series which is described as an “irreverent, R-rated series” that features young-adult superheroes as they “put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test.” It was previously confirmed that the upcoming series will be taking its cues from the arc in the comic books that made fun of Marvel’s X-Men, which is exactly where the “Godolkin Univeristy” location hails from. In the pages of the comics, John Godolkin is a caricature of Charlez Xavier with his group being called, what else, The G-Men.

A previosuly released in-universe viral video teased some goings on at Godolkin University, teasing up and coming supes from the school that may be taken in the “Vought Hero Draft.”

“In just a few short months, the best and brightest young heroes from Godolkin University will see their dreams come true or come crashing down, as everything they’ve been training for over the past four years all comes down to this,” character Cameron Coleman said in the video. “It’s all on the line for these collegiate heroes, as lucrative contracts to defend America’s greatest cities are all up for grabs. Alumni Queen Maeve, The Deep, and A-Train were all famously drafted by New York City and The Seven, but this year, which rising stars will go to Miami, Cleveland, and Los Angeles? And while this year’s competition is sure to be intense, people can’t stop talking about Godolkin University junior Golden Boy, already seen as the top pick for next year’s draft. America’s future has never been brighter, and I for one can’t wait to see what’s in store for this new generation of heroes.”

As for The Boys itself, season three will premiere on Friday, June 3 on Prime Video with three episodes.