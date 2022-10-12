American Idol Fans Remember Willie Spence After Heartbreaking Accident

American Idol fans are sharing their favorite memories of Willie Spence after his heartbreaking car accident. The 23-year-old was involved in a crash in Tennessee on Tuesday. Law enforcement on the ground says that Spence veered off the road and struck a car sitting on the shoulder. Fans of the reality competition show were very upset to hear the news. He was the runner up on Season 19 of the program. A lot of the viewers were shocked to learn he was gone. Spence was noticed on social media as a teenager singing "Diamonds" in a viral video. That clip propelled him to a performance on the Steve Harvey show. From there, the singer approached Idol and almost made his dreams a total reality. While still using his talent, fans all over mourn what could have been. See what the show posted in tribute down below.

The show wrote on Twitter, "We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Willie Spence's family at this time.