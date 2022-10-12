American Idol Fans Remember Willie Spence After Heartbreaking Accident
American Idol fans are sharing their favorite memories of Willie Spence after his heartbreaking car accident. The 23-year-old was involved in a crash in Tennessee on Tuesday. Law enforcement on the ground says that Spence veered off the road and struck a car sitting on the shoulder. Fans of the reality competition show were very upset to hear the news. He was the runner up on Season 19 of the program. A lot of the viewers were shocked to learn he was gone. Spence was noticed on social media as a teenager singing "Diamonds" in a viral video. That clip propelled him to a performance on the Steve Harvey show. From there, the singer approached Idol and almost made his dreams a total reality. While still using his talent, fans all over mourn what could have been. See what the show posted in tribute down below.
The show wrote on Twitter, "We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones."
We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QWrWqf7qQN— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) October 12, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with Willie Spence's family at this time.
RIP Willie. His rendition of Diamonds still lives rent free in my head. https://t.co/ZWwIOCjJWs— deh-ven (@KeywordDEVON) October 12, 2022
There's something seriously wrong with the people going under the RIP Willie trend and being like "I'm so glad it wasn't this person" like ?? Someone DIED— Millie (@fuzzy_father) October 12, 2022
RIP Willie Spence— W.H.Grampa (@WHGrampa) October 12, 2022
The world lost a great one. A kind soul whose passion was sharing his incredible gift with the world. I was drawn to him from his first audition on American Idol. RIP Willie Spence and condolences to his family and friends. This world needed you here longer than 23 years. https://t.co/S8aQ1RKK6T— Scott Jalbert (@scjalbs) October 12, 2022
I remember watching this amazing young man audition. His humbleness as he spoke of his upbringing and just throughout the show. A Wonderful young man, Beautiful voice.
To young ❤️🙏
RIP Willie Spence 🥺 pic.twitter.com/yq6c5wlLvh— ɭҽⓐ ࿐❀ (@River_Peace143) October 12, 2022
I’m shocked…this man had such an underrated voice..
If y’all have not heard of him, this is one of my favorites, and one of his more popular covers
RIP Willie, you’ll be remembered always ❤️
Song – Diamonds by Rihanna (covered by Willie Spence) https://t.co/tfvpULwaiW pic.twitter.com/nCeSnq1Egb— d r e w (@its_nadaaa) October 12, 2022
RIP Willie Spence! May you find peace among the stars.October 12, 2022
Such a sweet guy. So sad. RIP Willie. Thoughts are with his friends and family. https://t.co/1nYii4Zoh4— David Cook (@thedavidcook) October 12, 2022