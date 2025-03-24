Andor Season 2 Trailer Sees the Death Star Looming Large in Star Wars Series

The full-length trailer for Andor Season 2 has finally arrived, and like the Rebel Alliance, it’s just in time. The 80-second preview dropped on Monday morning, almost exactly four weeks before the season premiere on Tuesday, April 22nd on Disney+. It has the scope and feel of a real cinematic trailer, which is fitting for Andor Season 2’s unique, movie-like release schedule. It also suits the rising stakes of the story, as we can see the Rebellion growing desperate as the Death Star takes shape. Fans have been dying for this trailer all year, and some were even beginning to fear it would never show up. Now that it’s here, it has set the bar high for this next batch of episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Andor trailer gives us some sweeping views, with enough CGI to assure us that this series is getting the budget it needs. The snippets of dialogue here highlight the growing resolve of the Rebels, particularly Cassian and Bix, who sound almost frantic in their desire to win this war no matter the cost. On the other hand, about halfway through the trailer, we hear an equally confident Orson Krennic warn that “resistance is absurd,” just as we get our first look at K-2SO, who is casually battering an enemy out of his way.

Play video

Here, the Rebels also finally understand what they’re up against, and it’s easy to see how this desperation could bleed right into the start of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor is a prequel that started five years before the events of Rogue One, and it has fleshed out the people and mission of the Rebel Alliance quite a bit already, and they are clearly taking some big swings to finish that story here.

In the early days of Andor, series creator and writer Tony Gilroy had mentioned hopes of extending the show to five seasons, with one season for each year leading up to Rogue One. However, back in 2022, he spoke at the Star Wars Celebration, saying that the scale the story had taken on made it impossible to go on for that long. Instead, he devised a plan to wrap it all up in one more season.

In an age when many TV seasons are shrinking to eight or even six episodes each, Andor is coming back strong with a full 12 episodes. On top of that, they’re dropping in four bursts — three episodes on April 22nd, three more on April 29th, three more on May 6th, and the final three on May 13th. Assuming each episode is between 40 minutes and an hour long as before, that means we are essentially getting four back-to-back Star Wars movies next month, all straight to streaming.

From what we’ve seen so far, the show can certainly live up to that scope. Andor Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, April 22nd on Disney+. Season 1 is streaming there now.