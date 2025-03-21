Could Andor Season 2 Feature Fan-Favorite Rebels? The Timeline Adds Up

Season 2 of the hit Disney+ Star Wars series, Andor, will soon debut. Andor is a direct prequel to the 2016 film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, focusing on the rebel agent Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna. The first season of Andor was set five years before the events of Rogue One, showing how Cassian became involved with a rebel cell run by Luthen Rael, played by Bill Skarsgård. Season 2 will detail the remaining four years leading up to Cassian’s final critical mission to steal the Death Star plans, and the birth of the Rebel Alliance as it came to be known in the Original Trilogy.

The animated series, Star Wars: Rebels, takes place during the same time period as Andor and follows the same story – the birth of one cohesive Rebel Alliance from scattered separate cells. If the trailer is anything to go by, Andor Season 2 is setting the stage to show some familiar faces from Rebels.

Andor Season 2 is on a Collision Course With Star Wars: Rebels

While Season 1 of Andor was an isolated story that ended with Andor joining the Rebellion, Season 2 plans to focus on the growth of a slowly-organizing Rebel Alliance. The trailer for Season 2 gave a glimpse of the rebel base on Yavin-4, including the collection of ships gathering there. Yavin-4 is a significant location, as the first fight of the Galactic Civil War – The Battle of Yavin – occurred there, marking the first win for the Rebel Alliance against the Empire.

In Season 2 of Rebels, the Ghost crew – comprised of Hera Syndulla, Kanan Jarrus, Zeb Orrelios, Sabine Wren, Chopper, and Ezra Bridger – learn of other rebel cells who are involved in the fight against the Empire. Some of these cells were created in response to a message Ezra broadcasted that encouraged people to stand up and resist the Empire, as seen in season 1, episode 13 of Rebels, “Call to Action”. Ezra’s transmitted message – also known as “The Bridger Broadcast” – occurred 4 years before the Battle of Yavin (4BBY), which is also the same year where Season 2 of Andor will begin. As Ezra’s message was transmitted galaxy-wide and acted as a catalyst for the formation of an increased number of rebel cells, it would stand to reason that Luthen’s cell would also hear the significant message.

Hera Syndulla Was on Yavin-4 With Cassian Andor & Rouge One Confirms This

However, the Bridger Broadcast isn’t the only connection between Rebels and season 2 of Andor. In the final season of Rebels, which occurs around 1 BBY, Hera was primarily stationed in Yavin, acting as a General. In Rogue One, there are two Easter eggs that confirm Hera is on Yavin; the first is a page heard over the intercoms asking for Hera to report for duty, and the second is a cameo of Hera’s trusty droid, Chopper. These Easter eggs confirm that Hera was active at the rebel base on Yavin at the same time that Cassian Andor was on Yavin, making it extremely likely that the two would cross paths. Considering Hera’s high rank and influence on the Rebel Alliance, it would not only make sense for Hera to appear in season 2 of Andor, but would be extremely implausible if she did not.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has already been introduced as live-action Hera in the Disney+ Star Wars series, Ahsoka. Therefore, her appearance in Andor season 2 would not be a surprise reveal that Disney would need to save for another time. In fact, it would be a perfect opportunity to illustrate just how important Hera was to the rebellion for fans who have not watched Rebels.

Including Hera in Andor would also not come off as a gratuitous unnecessary addition of a fan-favorite for fan service purposes. Her history is inherently tied to the rebellion and the entire group on Yavin-4, making her a necessary and integral part of Cassian Andor’s story as well.

Fans will have to wait until April 22 to see if Hera or any other of her Rebels family cross paths with Cassian Andor, when Star Wars: Andor Season 2 premieres its first three episodes on Disney+.