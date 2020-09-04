Anna Faris Exits Mom Before Season 8 on CBS

✖

After seven seasons and over 150 episodes, actress Anna Faris is departing the television sitcom Mom. TV Line brings word of her exit from the CBS series, noting that Faris' part of Christy won't be recast and that her absence will be addressed throughout the show's upcoming eighth season. In a statement, Faris wrote: “The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

In a joint statement, CBS, Warner Bros. Television, and Chuck Lorre Productions added: “From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy. We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

It's unclear how the absence of Faris' Christy will be addressed in the series, but for fans of the show it seems like a major piece of the puzzle is missing. The entire series was built on the premiere of Faris and Allison Janney's Bonnie, her mother in the series, who are both recovering addicts that have been living together and reconciling their differences. They're joined in the series by Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kirsten Johnston who are all scheduled to return for the new season

Production on the new season of Mom is scheduled to begin in a few weeks with the network planning a November premiere for the new episodes. Much of CBS' episodic dramas and comedies will debut at that time including All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, B Positive, Bull, The Equalizer, Evil, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, The Neighborhood, SEAL Team, S.W.A.T., The Unicorn and Young Sheldon.

This fall will see CBS air primarily reality programming with the likes of The Amazing Race Season 32, Love Island, Big Brother, and Undercover Boss, plus staples 48 Hours and 60 Minutes. CBS will also bring some streaming content to air for the first time with the first season of Star Trek: Discovery and the Spectrum series Manhunt: Deadly Games.