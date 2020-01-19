Apple TV+ Renews Two Series

The television landscape is continuing to grow and evolve, thanks to an array of streaming services bringing original content into the space. Apple TV+ has been an interesting player in those proceedings, with original series that ranged from must-see to a little perplexing. If new reports are any indication, the service definitely has faith in the next wave of its upcoming original series. According to new reports from Variety, Apple TV+ has given early Season 2 renewals to Home Before Dark and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, before both of the series make their debut.

Home Before Dark is an hour-long fantasy series starring Brooklyn Prince, Jim Sturgess, and Adrian Hough, which draws inspiration from the reporting of 9-year-old investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak. The series is expected to launch with three episodes on April 3rd, before debuting episodes on a weekly basis. The series is centered on a “a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series, produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content, is written and executive produced by Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner; Joy Gortman Wettels, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin are also exec producing.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is a half-hour comedy series, which follows a development team as they try to run a popular video game. The series, which is created by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, is inspired by McElhenney’s visit to the headquarters of Ubisoft. The series also stars F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.

The show is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.

These are just the latest in the array of Apple TV+ original series to get a second season renewal, including Little America, Dickinson, See, Servant, The Morning Show, and For All Mankind.

What do you think of Apple TV+ renewing two new original series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The first three episodes Home Before Dark will debut on April 3rd. Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet will debut its entire first season on February 7th.