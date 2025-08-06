Apple TV+’s Underrated Sci-Fi Series Returns With a New Season 3 Trailer

Apple TV+’s most unique sci-fi series dropped its Season 3 trailer on Tuesday, just a few weeks ahead of the season premiere. Invasion returns on Friday, August 3rd, and it looks like the aliens are returning to earth as well — this time in greater force. The series is distinguished by its unique spread of perspectives, allowing viewers to see the alien invasion of earth from different points of view around the globe. However, according to the official logline, some of these POV characters will finally meet this season, and the action will begin to converge. There are 20 episodes of Invasion streaming now on Apple TV+, and 10 more episodes starting later this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In season three, those perspectives collide for the first time, as the series’ main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership,” reads the logline for this season. “The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across our planet. It will take all our heroes working together, using all their experience and expertise, to save our species. New relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered, as an international cast of characters must become a team before it’s too late.”

Play video

Invasion emphasizes the diversity of humanity as it grapples with a strange new threat — the series is presented in English, Japanese, and Pashto, as it follows characters who use each language primarily. It depicts their actions simultaneously around the globe, as the whole world is under threat from one extra-terrestrial force. We’ve seen them narrowly avoid catastrophe up until now, but in Season 3, they will face a renewed threat that will test them all over again.

Invasion has persisted this long in spite of mixed reviews from critics and general audiences. The show got some praise for its distinct premise and presentation, as well as the consistent performances by actors in such a far-reaching narrative. However, many critics ultimately felt that this slow-burn was simply too slow, and it failed to hold their attention. The show’s defenders felt it was clear that the show was meant to be about humanity, not the invasion itself, but even with that in mind, some found it too hard to suspend their disbelief that long.

Invasion Season 3 kicks off on Friday, August 22nd on Apple TV+, with new episodes every week through Friday, October 24th. Previous seasons are streaming there now.