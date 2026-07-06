Apple TV’s 3-Part Sci-Fi Masterpiece Fiercely Divides Critics & Audiences on RT, but Still Instantly Hits #1

Apple TV may not be the streaming service with the most subscribers, but there’s something it has that others don’t: consistency. Since launching in November of 2019, Apple TV has not only allowed some of its shows to wait and find an audience rather than unceremoniously cancelling them (like other streamers are wont to do), but even more consistent than that is specifically catering to the science fiction audience. Since it debuted, Apple TV has delivered consistent genre hits, including For All Mankind, Pluribus, Severance, and many, many more.

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One of the other hits in the genre that is exclusive to Apple is Silo. Based on the books by Hugh Howey, the series’ third season just premiered over the holiday weekend after more than a year-long wait for fans. Though the Season 2 finale of Silo landed with a major cliffhanger ending, the anticipation for the new episodes has fully divided fans and critcs, but not in the way you might expect. As of this writing, Silo Season 3 boasts a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences do not agree at all.

Silo Season 3 Is Dividing Critics and Audiences

As noted, Silo Season 3 has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. What’s so striking about this score is twofold. First, it’s a marked improvement for the show over the course of its run. Season 1 of the series has an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, an impressive score, but also the lowest for the entire series. With Season 2 of Silo, the series’ rating improved, jumping up to a 92% rating. Now that Season 3 has arrived with a perfect score, it has elevated the average for every season of Silo. The second reason it’s impressive is that the 100% rating for Silo Season 3 is comes from 20 total reviews.

Despite this critical acclaim that the new episodes have earned, some audience members aren’t buying it. As of this writing, Silo Season 3’s audience score is sitting at 58%, a big dip from previous seasons. Some of the reviews are as low as 1 star or even just half a star, with users writing that the new season is “Incoherent, illogical, unconvincing, slow, pointless” and “it’s so so over for the series.” It’s worth noting, of course, that some of the harshest audience reactions are hailing from accounts on Rotten Tomatoes that either exclusively post negative reactions or have only reviewed one show, Silo Season 3.

Falling ten full points with Season 3 may seem like a lot, but it’s also worth adding that there are fewer than 50 ratings for Silo Season 3, while Season 2 has over 1,000 and Season 1 has over 2,500. Suffice to say, the number for the new episodes will clearly fluctuate. It’s worth noting as well that all of Silo‘s seasons have been marginally mixed compared to the critical reception. Silo Season 1 has a 70% audience score, with Season 2 dipping slightly lower, to 68%.

All of that is to say, Silo Season 3 has immediately made its way to the top of the streaming charts. According to Flix Patrol and Apple TV’s own charts available on their site, Silo rocketed to the #1 position on the site, which it has held ever since. So even if audiences are mixed on it, they’re still clearly watching.