A remake of The Prisoner is being attempted again, and this time it looks like it’ll actually work. The groundbreaking 1967 TV series, about a secret agent trapped in a bizarre seaside village meant to disorient and interrogate him, memorably used surreal imagery and a Kafka-esque plot, and has been a cult hit ever since. AMC and ITV collaborated on an American TV remake in 2009, but reviews and ratings were not kind. Movies have been attempted over the years, by Simon West in 2001, Ridley Scott in 2016, and Christopher Nolan, in 2009 and 2024.

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Now, however, Transformers producer Don Murphy will be bringing it to Prime Video, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Given that Prime has managed to bring back Spider-Noir, Blade Runner, and The Lord of the Rings as streaming shows, this version of The Prisoner seems likely to happen, and is said to be a priority. Murphy recently remade the faux-snuff film Faces of Death into a modern, dramatic horror movie. He’s apparently a lifelong fan of the original, and is looking for showrunners now.

The Prisoner Was Very Much a Product of Its Time

IMAGE COURTESY OF ITV

Like many surreal sci-fi shows, The Prisoner didn’t have a huge budget for special effects, so it often went weird instead, famously using giant balloons to represent security robots. It all added to the disorienting effect that was meant to make the titular character (Patrick McGoohan) confess and spill his secrets. The resort-like prison called The Village was loosely based on an isolated World War II installation in Scotland, near Inverness. The prisoner himself, known only as Number Six, would occasionally foil the authorities but never escape. Sixties style color schemes and fashions made it look hip at the time, but mark it as even more strangely off-kilter today. Broadcast in black and white originally in the UK, it was shot in color for the U.S. market. Maybe they could do both on Prime, as Spider-Noir did.

As the producer of the Transformers movies, including Rise of the Beasts, which ended in a G.I. Joe tease, Murphy has to be aware that Danny McBride’s upcoming G.I. Joe reboot is based on a Prisoner-inspired storyline, “There’s No Place Like Springfield.” It seems safe to say that Duke, or whichever Joe is captured, will break out of Springfield by the end, but if Murphy’s reboot is successful, it’s more likely to go the other way — indeed, the finale of the original answered very little and left more questions than answers, infuriating fans at the time. Nonetheless, the similar hook probably helps both projects.

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Murphy is also working on a reboot of Buck Rogers (another project that has had several failed attempts prior), and presumably the next Transformers movie, which is bringing back original director Michael Bay. His 2011 Real Steel was an adaptation of a Twilight Zone episode based on a Richard Matheson short story; Murphy’s genre TV fandom, and determination to adapt that which he loves, knows few bounds.

Are you interested in a new take on The Prisoner? Did you watch the original, or the 2009 version? Let’s build a village of comments below.