The secret to a really good cartoon theme song is making a tune that’s hard to forget, even years and years after the show itself was taken off the air. The 80’s were especially prolific at creating opening themes that did way more than just open the credits. Instead, they got you in the mood, set the tone of the show, and even gained as much popularity as the cartoon characters.

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With the sheer number of beloved cartoons being rebooted, revived and resurrected of late, it’s always tempting to mess with the music too. Sure, some would work, but there are certain songs that just shouldn’t be changed. They belong to the series, and removing them or altering them in any way would be like changing the characters altogether or radically redesigning their personalities. These five ’80s cartoon theme songs are so intrinsically associated with the series that, even in a franchise reboot, you should think twice about replacing them.

5) Jem and the Holograms (1985)

Led by Jerrica Benton, who used holography to change into the glamorous rock star Jem, she was part of the awesome band known as Jem and the Holograms. Other than putting on concerts for their fans, the group was busy battling the corrupt music industry and performing in concerts and dealing with trouble caused by the rivalry with The Misfits band. It was a riotous mix of music, style, adventure and friends, unlike many of the other shows from the 1980s.

And the theme song? Truly outrageous! It’s one of those theme songs that makes you want to grab your microphone and pretend you’re a headliner at some sell-out arena, even if the only audience is the family dog. The original theme, “Jem Theme,” is so close to the show’s pop-rock personality and I honestly would hate to hear a new singer modernize the music. One interesting fact about the show is that Jem’s holographic cover was powered by Jerrica’s father’s super computer Synergy.

4) Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)

Adventures of the Gummi Bears featured a band of magic bears who occupied the secret kingdom of Gummi Glen, where they relied on their time-honored wisdom and Gummiberry Juice to keep the humans at bay. Zummi, Gruffi, Grammi, and Tummi were all in the house as the Disney series was filled with fantasy, laughs, and adventure. One of those series that just had a little extra something on Saturday morning.

And that theme song! I love that theme song. It’s all peppy and bouncy and just makes me want to grin and giggle and launch into the bouncy dance of happiness, like I’m about to try the latest batch of Gummiberry Juice. Did you know that the theme song was sung by Joseph Williams, later of Toto? That’s quite a musical pedigree for a cartoon about bouncing bears! Maybe the series will get another reboot someday, but I hope they keep the theme song. I don’t care how hyper-clean the animation looks in the future, I want to hear that music start up and those bears start bouncing!

3) ThunderCats (1985)

ThunderCats introduced viewers to Lion-O and the other refugees from Planet Thundera as they settled on Third Earth and faced off against the evil Mumm-Ra. With characters like Panthro, Cheetara, Tygra, and the ThunderKittens added to the action, fantasy, and array of wonderfully wicked bad guys, this series was built for kids to dream of their own magic swords, space bikes, and cat-people superhero gear.

But let’s face it, the theme song is an adventure all on its own! The musical score is rich, melodious, and immediately makes me think of leading an army in a crusade, even if I’m just sitting around in my living room chowing down on a bag of potato chips. The opening of the series was written and orchestrated by Bernard Hoffer, who also did the music for a variety of other TV shows, helping define the series’ classic epic tone. It is a song that would have you yelling “ThunderCats, ho!” at the top of your lungs at inappropriate times. On a related note, there is a live-action ThunderCats possibly in the works.

2) M.A.S.K. (1985)

M.A.S.K. was always one of those crazy shows that was clearly made to get every kid on the block to beg their parents for a new toy. The cartoon was all about Matt Trakker and his agents, who fought against the bad guys of V.E.N.O.M. and their leader, Miles Mayhem. It all involved cool hats that turned into their masks and amazing vehicles that could transform into even more advanced forms of machinery.

And how could I forget that theme song! I love the sound of the opening because it is so energetic, high-tech, and futuristic. It’s like the theme song is a high-speed machine that takes off and flies away to save the world and it just takes you along for the ride. Man, I’ll always remember how that song was pure hype. Oh yeah, did I mention that M.A.S.K. is an acronym that stands for Mobile Armored Strike Kommand? Yeah, I definitely want that original music to come back if this franchise is rebooted again. None of this remixing for new generations crap!

1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles follows Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, four mutant turtles trained in ninjutsu by their rat sensei named Splinter. They live in the sewers of New York City and spend their days battling Shredder, the Foot Clan, and many other villains, while having a pizza or two. It was one of the most successful cartoon TV programs ever made and suddenly made the franchise a global hit.

Oh, man, Cowabunga! The first season’s theme song is pretty much perfect, from that truly goofy (but no less cool) opening to the phenomenal lyrics that introduce each turtle. Every time I hear it, I sing along, and I can belt it out from memory without missing a beat. Wanna know a little secret? The theme was sung by the song’s writers themselves, Chuck Lorre and Dennis C. Brown. And yes, that Chuck Lorre, the former TV sitcom and The Big Bang Theory producer. There have been multiple TMNT reboots since the original, and it’s no surprise that none of them could come close in terms of popularity and style. Just give me this song, a pizza, and four turtles!

Which of these classic 1980s cartoon theme songs would you absolutely refuse to see replaced in a franchise reboot? Did we leave out another unforgettable opening that deserves to be protected? Share your thoughts and let us know in the comments below!