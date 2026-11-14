Apple TV’s Pluribus Confirms a Bigger Role for One Favorite Character in Season 2

Well, Pluribus fans, it looks like one of your favorite side characters is getting a whole lot more spotlight in the series’ second season, which is currently in production, though no official release date has been announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, fan-favorite Samba Schutte, who appeared in two episodes of the Emmy-winning Apple TV series’ first season as Mr. Diabaté, will be a series regular in the new season.

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What that means, plot-wise, is anyone’s guess. But it’s worth noting that Diabaté, like Carol, is one of the thirteen people who find themselves immune to the outbreak—though he seems to be the only one taking full advantage of the new world order and living in the lap of luxury in Las Vegas. So while it’s not yet known what role he’ll play in the Season 2 narrative (though his adamant refusal to willingly become one of the Joined is sure to play a part), his upgrade from guest star to season regular will definitely be wildly entertaining and full of the drama that’s come to be expected from a Vince Gilligan production.

Fans Are Thrilled Over the Idea of What More Diabaté Means

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Discussing the possibilities of what this casting switch-up means, one fan said, “I mean, he basically was the other face of Carol. He mirrors everything she doesn’t want, and by the end of the season, they basically swap places. He has a lot of potential to ‘fix’ everything he’s done wrong.” Another expanded on that, adding, “I think this character who embraces the event is critical because you need his perspective shifts when there’s that inevitable turning point where everything happening here isn’t as good as he initially thought.” So no matter the nuances of the storyline, it seems that audiences are almost certainly in for a flip-side-of-the-coin narrative, with more focus on what it is to be someone who has embraced their circumstances instead of fighting against them.

The first season of Pluribus aired in 2025 to both critical acclaim and high praise from audiences. It also became one of the most nominated series at the Emmy Awards, earning 18 nominations in its first season. It won awards for 6 of those nominations, including outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Rhea Seehorn, outstanding writing for a drama series, outstanding picture editing for a drama series, outstanding sound mixing for a comedy or drama, outstanding original main title theme music, and outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program. And after an awards sweep like that, expectations are high for an even more incredible second season, but with a career like the one he’s had, it seems that Gilligan is more than up for the challenge.