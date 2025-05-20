Arnold Schwarzenegger Dances With Carrie-Anne Moss in Netflix’s FUBAR Season 2 Trailer

Netflix dropped the official trailer for FUBAR Season 2 on Tuesday, teasing a romance between Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character Luke Brunner and the newcomer Greta Nelson, played by Carrie-Anne Moss. Previous announcements have hinted that Greta is a former love interest for Luke, and that their dynamic might not be entirely healthy. Still, seeing the two dancing together in this trailer, it’s easy to see how he might become entangled with her again. Moss joins the large returning cast of the series, including Monica Barbaro as Luke’s daughter Emma. The new season hits Netflix around the world on Thursday, June 12th.

FUBAR is an action-comedy about dysfunctional father-daughter duo Luke and Emma Brunner, who are both secretly CIA agents, though neither of them knew it about each other. When they’re paired up on a dangerous mission, they’re forced to face some of their issues and reconstruct their dynamic. With Moss stepping into this story as Luke’s former lover, it’s not hard to imagine how this delicate balance will be disrupted.

According to Netflix, Greta is “an old flame from his past who threatens to destroy the world… if she doesn’t destroy [Luke’s] life first.” She is the antagonist in the Brunners’ new mission, but they’re clearly not at odds for the entire season. At some point, they find time for a dance number that takes up a huge portion of the trailer, and has commenters beside themselves.

Moss talked about the experience of working with Schwarzenegger in a recent with Netflix’s TUDUM site. She noted that she had worked with showrunner Nick Santora before on the series Vegas, and he convinced her to join FUBAR. “I watched the show, and I laughed so hard,” she continued. “And in the way that he described Greta, I just thought it would be really, really fun. And, of course, working with Arnold was just an amazing thought in my mind — like, how amazing would that be?”

“The first time that I met him was actually in a dance rehearsal,” she continued. “We just jumped in, and it was just so fun. He’s just a hoot. We got to know each other, rehearsing to start with, and then on the set, and then we’d run into each other at the gym and have breakfast. I mean, fun is just the word that comes up all the time.”

FUBAR Season 2 hits Netflix everywhere on Thursday, June 12th. Season 1 is streaming there now.