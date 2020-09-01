Arnold Schwarzenegger To Star In Spy Adventure TV Series

✖

Arnold Schwarzenegger will headline his first scripted TV series, an as-yet-untitled action series for Skydance Television, the studio behind the forthcoming Jack Reacher show. The series, which will have an espionage flavor, will be created by Scorpion creator Nick Santora (who is showrunning Jack Reacher as part of his overall deal with Skydance as well). It's a globe-hopping spy adventure with a father and daughter at its core. There is no word yet on who might be cast in the role of Schwarzenegger's daughter. Skydance Media, the feature-film side of the Skydance media empire, produced Terminator: Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate with Schwarzenegger.

According to Deadline, who broke the story, Schwarzenegger will executive produce the spy series along with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost. Carolyn Harris will oversee the show for Skydance.

Schwarzenegger's previous outing on TV was stepping in to host and produce The Apprentice after Donald Trump vacated the role. In the near future, the star is expected to apepar in Kung Fury II: The Movie and Triplets, a sequel to Twins, in which he and Danny DeVito will be joined by Eddie Murphy.

Besides Jack Reacher, Santora is known for Scorpion and Breakout Kings. He currently serves as executive producer and showrunner on Quibi's Most Dangerous Game and The Fugitive.

The nature of a family-connected spy story will almost certainly draw some comparisons to Schwarzenegger's True Lies, which was written and directed by Avatar and Titanic helmer James Cameron. Ironically, Schwarzenegger's daughter in that film was played by Eliza Dushku, who has herself had plenty of experience in the spy arena with Joss Whedon's cult-hit Dollhouse.

Founded in 2010, Skydance Television is the studio behind acclaimed series like Grace and Frankie, Jack Ryan, Ten Days in the Valley, and Altered Carbon.

